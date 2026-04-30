Netramark To Open The Market At The Toronto Stock Exchange On May 5, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a company developing advanced artificial intelligence solutions for clinical trial optimization and precision medicine, today announced that senior management will open the market at the Toronto Stock Exchange on May 5, 2026.

The market open ceremony follows a period of sustained momentum as NetraMark continues to advance its proprietary NetraAI platform and expand its presence across clinical development programs, including recent collaborations in oncology and other therapeutic areas. To see the market opening by NetraMark on May 5 at 9:30 AM ET, viewers can watch live at .

The Company's participation in the market open ceremony highlights its ongoing engagement with the broader investment community.

NetraAI applies advanced mathematical and machine learning approaches to identify clinically meaningful patient subgroups most likely to benefit from treatment, supporting improved trial design and patient selection decisions. By leveraging NetraAI to analyze small, heterogeneous datasets to reveal true patient structure, NetraMark seeks to enable a shift beyond population-level analysis toward interpretable, data-driven patient stratification.

About NetraAI

NetraAI is engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. NetraAI uses explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses and adverse events), potentially increasing the likelihood of a clinical trial's success. Many other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, often leading to "overfitting", which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as help to classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the design and intended capabilities of NetraMark's NetraAI platform, including its ability to identify explainable, model‐derived patient subpopulations and uncover structured patterns of patient‐level variability; the potential for insights derived from such analyses to support clinical trial design and patient stratification which are based upon NetraMark's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at including our Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2025. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward- looking information. The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Swapan Kakumanu - CFO |... | 403-681-2549

Or

Adam Peeler – Investor Relations |... | 416-427-1235

LodeRock Advisors

1 Toronto St, Suite 202 Toronto, Ontario

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