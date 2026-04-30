Brunswick Exploration Completes Option Agreement For Anatacau Main And West

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ;“ BRW” or the“ Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed all required work expenditures and share payments to fully exercise its option agreement for the Anatacau Main and West projects (see press release dated November 28, 2022 and Figure 1). BRW has now acquired a 90% interest in both projects and retains a right of first refusal (“ ROFR”) on the remaining free carried 10% held by Electric Elements Mining Corp. Anatacau Main – Anais As a reminder, the Company recently completed a winter drill campaign at the Anatacau Main Project (“Anatacau Main”), where the Anais showing is located, following highly successful exploration work in 2025. Multiple, large and well-mineralized pegmatites have been identified in drill core and several holes still have pending assays which will be released in the coming weeks. Table 1: Mineralized Highlights from Drilling Programs at Anatacau Main

Hole ID From To Length (m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) AN-25-04 3.3 15.1 11.8 0.72 212 and 36.8 90.7 53.9 1.53 143 AN-25-05 30.3 151.0 120.7 1.31 112 incl. 91.6 93.9 2.4 0.13 447 incl. 102.9 150.0 47.2 1.66 142 AN-26-07 98.8 105.7 6.9 1.52 173 and 124.7 292.6 167.9 1.02 84 incl. 124.7 142.9 18.2 1.15 165 incl. 202.1 292.6 90.5 1.31 99 incl. 202.1 260.6 58.5 1.60 83 incl. 277.6 284.4 6.8 1.52 226



The true thickness of the Anais dyke is estimated to be approximately 60%.

Anatacau Main – Exploration Targets

Recent compilation work by the Company has identified several high-priority targets across the rest of this project (see press release dated February 19, 2026). Between two and five kilometers south of the Anais showing, three unverified spodumene showings were identified through compilation work. These showings significantly expand the exploration potential surrounding the Anais discovery.

Further south on the project, the Company has identified over 16 highly fractionated pegmatites with highly favorable K/Rb ratios and mineralogy within the Pontax trend within over 90 pegmatite outcrops. These high priority targets neighbor two potential spodumene showings controlled by BRW.

Anatacau West Project

This project is immediately contiguous to Rio Tinto's James Bay Lithium Project. Following drilling completed to date, BRW has intercepted at least two, large spodumene-bearing pegmatites within 250 meters of mineralized pegmatites on Rio Tinto's project and share the same orientation and strike (see press release dated May 24 and July 20, 2023). Drilling has initially focused on near surface mineralization with the pegmatites only being drill tested to a maximum vertical depth of 137 meters. They remain open at depth.

Till work completed in 2024 also outlined significant potential for repetition of new pegmatites further to the south and to the east of the drilled pegmatites where several high values of spodumene grain count were reported (see press release dated October 17, 2024).

Figure 1: Anatacau Main and West Overview









Q ualified Person

The scientific and technical information related to this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Francois Goulet, Manager Quebec. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec.

About Brunswick Exploration Inc.

Brunswick Exploration Inc. is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The Company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada, Greenland and Saudi Arabia underpinned by its Mirage Project, one of the largest undeveloped hard-rock lithium Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate in the Americas, with grading 1.08% Li2O.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO

Phone: 514 861 4441

Email: ...

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Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains " forward-looking="" information"="" within="" the="" meaning="" of="" applicable="" Canadian="" securities="" legislation="" based="" on="" expectations,="" estimates="" and="" projections="" as="" at="" the="" date="" of="" this="" news="" release.="" Forward-looking="" information="" involves="" risks,="" uncertainties="" and="" other="" factors="" that="" could="" cause="" actual="" events,="" results,="" performance,="" prospects="" and="" opportunities="" to="" differ="" materially="" from="" those="" expressed="" or="" implied="" by="" such="" forward-looking="" information.="" Factors="" that="" could="" cause="" actual="" results="" to="" differ="" materially="" from="" such="" forward-looking="" information="" include,="" but="" are="" not="" limited="" to,="" delays="" in="" obtaining="" or="" failures="" to="" obtain="" required="" governmental,="" environmental="" or="" other="" project="" approvals;="" uncertainties="" relating="" to="" the="" availability="" and="" costs="" of="" financing="" needed="" in="" the="" future;="" changes="" in="" equity="" markets;="" inflation;="" fluctuations="" in="" commodity="" prices;="" delays="" in="" the="" development="" of="" projects;="" the="" other="" risks="" involved="" in="" the="" mineral="" exploration="" and="" development="" industry;="" and="" those="" risks="" set="" out="" in="" the="" Corporation's="" public="" documents="" filed="" on="" SEDAR="" at="" Although="" the="" Corporation="" believes="" that="" the="" assumptions="" and="" factors="" used="" in="" preparing="" the="" forward-looking="" information="" in="" this="" news="" release="" are="" reasonable,="" undue="" reliance="" should="" not="" be="" placed="" on="" such="" information,="" which="" only="" applies="" as="" of="" the="" date="" of="" this="" news="" release,="" and="" no="" assurance="" can="" be="" given="" that="" such="" events="" will="" occur="" in="" the="" disclosed="" time="" frames="" or="" at="" all.="" The="" Corporation="" disclaims="" any="" intention="" or="" obligation="" to="" update="" or="" revise="" any="" forward-looking="" information,="" whether="" as="" a="" result="" of="" new="" information,="" future="" events="" or="" otherwise,="" other="" than="" as="" required="" by="" law.="" Neither="" the="" TSX="" Venture="" Exchange="" nor="" its="" Regulation="" Services="" Provider="" (as="" that="" term="" is="" defined="" in="" the="" policies="" of="" the="" TSX="" Venture="" Exchange)="" accepts="" responsibility="" for="" the="" adequacy="" or="" accuracy="" of="" this="" news="" />

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