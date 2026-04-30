Brunswick Exploration Completes Option Agreement For Anatacau Main And West
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Length (m)
|Li2O (%)
|Ta2O5 (ppm)
|AN-25-04
|3.3
|15.1
|11.8
|0.72
|212
|and
|36.8
|90.7
|53.9
|1.53
|143
|AN-25-05
|30.3
|151.0
|120.7
|1.31
|112
|incl.
|91.6
|93.9
|2.4
|0.13
|447
|incl.
|102.9
|150.0
|47.2
|1.66
|142
|AN-26-07
|98.8
|105.7
|6.9
|1.52
|173
|and
|124.7
|292.6
|167.9
|1.02
|84
|incl.
|124.7
|142.9
|18.2
|1.15
|165
|incl.
|202.1
|292.6
|90.5
|1.31
|99
|incl.
|202.1
|260.6
|58.5
|1.60
|83
|incl.
|277.6
|284.4
|6.8
|1.52
|226
The true thickness of the Anais dyke is estimated to be approximately 60%.
Anatacau Main – Exploration Targets
Recent compilation work by the Company has identified several high-priority targets across the rest of this project (see press release dated February 19, 2026). Between two and five kilometers south of the Anais showing, three unverified spodumene showings were identified through compilation work. These showings significantly expand the exploration potential surrounding the Anais discovery.
Further south on the project, the Company has identified over 16 highly fractionated pegmatites with highly favorable K/Rb ratios and mineralogy within the Pontax trend within over 90 pegmatite outcrops. These high priority targets neighbor two potential spodumene showings controlled by BRW.
Anatacau West Project
This project is immediately contiguous to Rio Tinto's James Bay Lithium Project. Following drilling completed to date, BRW has intercepted at least two, large spodumene-bearing pegmatites within 250 meters of mineralized pegmatites on Rio Tinto's project and share the same orientation and strike (see press release dated May 24 and July 20, 2023). Drilling has initially focused on near surface mineralization with the pegmatites only being drill tested to a maximum vertical depth of 137 meters. They remain open at depth.
Till work completed in 2024 also outlined significant potential for repetition of new pegmatites further to the south and to the east of the drilled pegmatites where several high values of spodumene grain count were reported (see press release dated October 17, 2024).
Figure 1: Anatacau Main and West Overview
Q ualified Person
The scientific and technical information related to this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Francois Goulet, Manager Quebec. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec.
About Brunswick Exploration Inc.
Brunswick Exploration Inc. is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The Company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada, Greenland and Saudi Arabia underpinned by its Mirage Project, one of the largest undeveloped hard-rock lithium Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate in the Americas, with grading 1.08% Li2O.
Investor Relations/information
Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO
Phone: 514 861 4441
Email: ...
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This news release contains " forward-looking="" information"="" within="" the="" meaning="" of="" applicable="" Canadian="" securities="" legislation="" based="" on="" expectations,="" estimates="" and="" projections="" as="" at="" the="" date="" of="" this="" news="" release.="" Forward-looking="" information="" involves="" risks,="" uncertainties="" and="" other="" factors="" that="" could="" cause="" actual="" events,="" results,="" performance,="" prospects="" and="" opportunities="" to="" differ="" materially="" from="" those="" expressed="" or="" implied="" by="" such="" forward-looking="" information.="" Factors="" that="" could="" cause="" actual="" results="" to="" differ="" materially="" from="" such="" forward-looking="" information="" include,="" but="" are="" not="" limited="" to,="" delays="" in="" obtaining="" or="" failures="" to="" obtain="" required="" governmental,="" environmental="" or="" other="" project="" approvals;="" uncertainties="" relating="" to="" the="" availability="" and="" costs="" of="" financing="" needed="" in="" the="" future;="" changes="" in="" equity="" markets;="" inflation;="" fluctuations="" in="" commodity="" prices;="" delays="" in="" the="" development="" of="" projects;="" the="" other="" risks="" involved="" in="" the="" mineral="" exploration="" and="" development="" industry;="" and="" those="" risks="" set="" out="" in="" the="" Corporation's="" public="" documents="" filed="" on="" SEDAR="" at="" Although="" the="" Corporation="" believes="" that="" the="" assumptions="" and="" factors="" used="" in="" preparing="" the="" forward-looking="" information="" in="" this="" news="" release="" are="" reasonable,="" undue="" reliance="" should="" not="" be="" placed="" on="" such="" information,="" which="" only="" applies="" as="" of="" the="" date="" of="" this="" news="" release,="" and="" no="" assurance="" can="" be="" given="" that="" such="" events="" will="" occur="" in="" the="" disclosed="" time="" frames="" or="" at="" all.="" The="" Corporation="" disclaims="" any="" intention="" or="" obligation="" to="" update="" or="" revise="" any="" forward-looking="" information,="" whether="" as="" a="" result="" of="" new="" information,="" future="" events="" or="" otherwise,="" other="" than="" as="" required="" by="" law.="" Neither="" the="" TSX="" Venture="" Exchange="" nor="" its="" Regulation="" Services="" Provider="" (as="" that="" term="" is="" defined="" in="" the="" policies="" of="" the="" TSX="" Venture="" Exchange)="" accepts="" responsibility="" for="" the="" adequacy="" or="" accuracy="" of="" this="" news="" />
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