Russians Try To Advance Toward Zaporizhzhia - Voloshyn

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the Huliaipole axis in the Zaporizhzhia region, the intensity of combat has remained at about 35–40 clashes per day for roughly two weeks, while Russian troops are unsuccessfully attempting to push deeper into Ukrainian defenses toward Zaporizhzhia.

The spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, stated this on television, according to Ukrinform.

"The situation is quite difficult, but without any sharp changes. For about two weeks now, we have been recording the same number of combat clashes - around 35–40 per day, most of them on the Huliaipole axis," he said.

Voloshyn clarified that the enemy is trying to advance south and west of Huliaipole, where the settlements of Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Charivne, and Myrne are located. This is where the highest number of their advance attempts is taking place.

"In addition, the enemy is quite active north of Huliaipole, near Olenokostiantynivka, Sviatopetrivka, Staroukrainka, and Dobropillia. There too, the enemy is conducting a number of assault actions, trying to push deeper into our defenses," he said.

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According to the spokesperson, the enemy's goal is to move as close as possible to Zaporizhzhia, capturing settlements one by one. At the same time, for nearly two months, they have had no significant success.

"Their advances are very limited," Voloshyn emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 29 there were 24 Russian attacks on the Huliaipole axi in the areas of Pryluky, Olenokostiantynivka, Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Huliaipole, and toward Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Huliaipilske, Sviatopetrivka, Tsvitkove, and Charivne.