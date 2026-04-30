TN: Special Rail-Bus Service Announced For Chitra Pournami Festival

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 30 (IANS) With an estimated 25 lakh devotees set to participate in this year's Chitra Pournami girivalam at Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, authorities have rolled out extensive transport arrangements, including special train and bus services, to manage the massive influx of pilgrims.

The Southern Railway has announced a series of unreserved special trains and MEMU services on the Villupuram-Tiruvannamalai and Katpadi-Tiruvannamalai-Villupuram sections for three days starting May 1, aiming to ease travel for devotees undertaking the sacred circumambulation of the Arunachala hill.

According to railway officials, unreserved special trains between Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai will depart Villupuram at 10 a.m. and 9.15 p.m. on May 1 and May 2, reaching Tiruvannamalai at 11.45 a.m. and 10.45 p.m. respectively. In the return direction, trains will leave Tiruvannamalai at 12.15 p.m. on the same days and arrive in Villupuram at 1.45 p.m.

In addition, MEMU special services have been scheduled to cater to early morning passengers. Tiruvannamalai-Villupuram MEMU trains will depart at 2 a.m. on May 1, 2 and 3, reaching Villupuram by 4 a.m. Further connectivity is ensured through Villupuram-Katpadi MEMU services departing Villupuram at 10.40 p.m. on May 1 and May 2, arriving at Katpadi at 1.50 a.m. the next day. The return MEMU trains from Katpadi will leave at 2.05 a.m. on May 1, 2 and 3, reaching Villupuram at 5 a.m.

On the road transport front, the Tamil Nadu Transport Department has announced a massive deployment of 1,613 special buses from Chennai to Tiruvannamalai during the festival period. In total, 11,823 buses, including regular services, will operate from Chennai and other parts of the state to ensure the smooth movement of pilgrims.

A significant number of services will originate from Kilambakkam's Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT), with 565 buses scheduled on May 1 and 35 on May 2.

From the Madhavaram Mofussil Bus Terminus (MMBT), 174 buses will run on May 1. Additionally, 105 special buses will be operated from Adyar over two days to handle city traffic demand.

To enhance comfort, 40 air-conditioned SETC buses will be deployed from KCBT to Tiruvannamalai on May 1, alongside regular long-distance services.

Officials said the coordinated transport plan is aimed at ensuring safe, efficient and hassle-free travel for devotees attending one of the largest full-moon pilgrimage gatherings in Tamil Nadu.