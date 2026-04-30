IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch RR Vs DC, Know All Details

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 30 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals will look to build on their recent momentum when they take on Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Friday in a crucial IPL 2026 encounter.

Rajasthan have enjoyed a solid campaign so far, registering six wins from nine matches to sit comfortably in fourth place on the points table. The side, led by Riyan Parag, heads into the contest on the back of a morale-boosting victory, having successfully chased down a daunting 223-run target to hand Punjab Kings their first defeat of the season.

While the Royals have found momentum at the right time, concerns remain over the form of skipper Parag, whose returns with the bat have been inconsistent. However, his brief but impactful contribution in the previous match could provide a timely boost as the team approaches the decisive phase of the tournament. The middle order's resurgence in that game also offers encouragement for the hosts.

In contrast, the Delhi Capitals find themselves under pressure, having managed just three wins from eight matches. Placed seventh in the standings, the side led by Axar Patel is currently on a three-match losing streak and will be desperate to arrest the slide.

Their most recent outing was particularly disappointing, as they suffered a heavy defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi were bundled out for a modest total before the opposition chased it down with ease, exposing frailties in both batting and bowling departments.

With the tournament entering a crucial phase, a loss in Jaipur could further dent Delhi's playoff hopes, making this encounter a must-win for the visitors. Rajasthan, on the other hand, will aim to consolidate their position in the top four with another strong performance at home.

When: Friday, May 1, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Where to watch: The RR vs DC match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Dasun Shanaka, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Vignesh Puthur, Brijesh Sharma

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, T Natarajan, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera