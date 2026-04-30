Biopharmaceutical CMO Market Analysis Report 2026: $54.54 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical CMO Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The biopharmaceutical CMO market has experienced rapid growth, expanding from $28.02 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $32.03 billion in 2026, representing a CAGR of 14.3%. This expansion is driven by increased biologics pipeline development, more clinical trial activity, heightened demand for flexible manufacturing capacities, and rising biosimilar approvals. Additionally, there is a significant availability of specialized biomanufacturing expertise contributing to this growth.

The market's upward trajectory is expected to continue, reaching $54.54 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2%. Key factors contributing to the forecasted growth include higher investments in advanced biologics, demand for rapid scale-up manufacturing, expansion of personalized therapies, and increased adoption of continuous bioprocessing. Strategic trends like outsourcing biologics manufacturing, biosimilar production services, and integration of single-use bioprocessing systems are gaining momentum, further driving market growth.

Chronic diseases significantly impact the biopharmaceutical CMO market's expansion, necessitating accelerated drug development and cost-effective, high-quality production to increase medication accessibility and affordability. According to a January 2024 WHO report, noncommunicable diseases like cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes cause 41 million deaths annually, representing 74% of all deaths worldwide. CMOs play a critical role in addressing these issues, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Strategic partnerships are becoming more prevalent in the biopharmaceutical CMO sector, allowing companies to leverage combined resources and expertise, enhance R&D capabilities, and expedite commercialization. A notable example is the May 2024 partnership between BioConnection and AGC Biologics, aiming to provide a comprehensive solution for biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing.

Acquisitions also dominate market strategies, such as WACKER's acquisition of ADL BioPharma in May 2023, aimed at bolstering biotechnology operations and expanding fermentation capacities.

Leading companies in the market include Lonza Group AG, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Samsung Biologics, among others. North America emerged as the largest market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to witness the fastest growth rate moving forward.

Tariffs are impacting the CMO market, affecting imported manufacturing equipment costs and resulting in increased manufacturing expenses and altered contract pricing structures. Nonetheless, these tariffs are spurring local sourcing, regional capacity expansion, and investment in integrated biomanufacturing facilities.

The biopharmaceutical CMO market report offers comprehensive insights into global market statistics, regional shares, market trends, and competitor analysis. Biopharmaceutical CMOs provide crucial manufacturing services to the industry, producing both small and large volumes of biologics and biosimilars for clinical and commercial purposes. The market's financial indicators, determined by sales, grants, and donations, crucially inform organizations operating within the market.

Report Scope:



Product Categories: Biologics, Biosimilars

Source Types: Mammalian, Non-Mammalian

Services: Manufacturing, Fill and Finish Operations, Analytical and QC Studies, Packaging

Subsegments: Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Proteins, Vaccines, Cell and Gene Therapies among others Major Companies: Including Lonza Group AG, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Samsung Biologics, and more.

Key Attributes:

