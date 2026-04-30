UREVO Wins If Design Award 2026 For AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Boots

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERLIN, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart wellness innovator UREVO has been named an iF Design Award 2026 Winner for its AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Boots, reinforcing the brand's leadership in smart recovery technology.









Recognized globally as a benchmark for design excellence, the iF Design Award evaluates products on innovation, functionality, and user experience, highlighting UREVO's ability to combine advanced technology with user-focused design.





Bringing professional recovery into everyday life

For many athletes and active consumers, recovery remains inconsistent and often ineffective. Professional systems can be expensive, complex, or limited to elite environments, while everyday users lack the expertise to choose the right settings. UREVO addresses this gap with an AI-driven system that analyzes muscle condition in real time and automatically adjusts air pressure for optimal results, removing guesswork and reducing recovery to a simple experience.

Engineered for intelligent, personalized recovery

The product combines multiple technologies into a compact, wireless format. Its AI-driven massage system adapts dynamically to user needs, while 32 recovery modes support everything from light relaxation to deep tissue recovery. OTA updates ensure continuous improvement over time. Through the UREVO app, users can customize routines without professional knowledge, selecting targeted pressure zones and muscle groups. An air pressure range of 80 to 180 mmHg improves circulation, reduces soreness, and accelerates recovery. Four adjustable sizes accommodate users from 160 cm to 210 cm for individual and shared use.

Trusted by professionals, endorsed by athletes

The product has been proven in real sports environments. During the USASA Nationals 2026, UREVO Recovery Boots were widely used at the brand's AI-powered recovery stations. Olympian Lucas Foster called them a "must-have in the gear bag." Award-winning design and real-world validation reinforce the product's practical value.

"This award reflects our design philosophy, 'Achieve More with Less,'" said Davis, Co-founder of UREVO. "We aim to bring professional recovery into everyday homes through AI. With a simple setup and one-click operation in the app, users can access effective recovery anytime."

UREVO Recovery Boots are available on the official UREVO websit at 779,99 €.

About UREVO

Founded in 2020, UREVO is a global innovator in smart fitness and recovery, delivering integrated hardware, software, and digital content for modern wellness lifestyles. With over 200 patents and accolades including the 2026 iF Design Award, UREVO serves more than one million users across 100+ countries.

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