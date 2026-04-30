TRAI Releases Consultation Paper On Regulatory Framework For Vehicle-To-Everything Communication

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday released a consultation paper on the Regulatory Framework for Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication.

Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communication, had on December 1, 2025, requested TRAI to provide recommendations under the terms of clause 11(1)(a) of the TRAI Act I997 on the regulatory mechanism for Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X).

"In this regard, a consultation paper on the Regulatory Framework for Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication has been placed on TRAI's website ()," the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

The regulatory authority invited written comments from stakeholders on the issues raised in the consultation paper by May 28, 2026 and counter-comments by June 11, 2026.

It suggested stakeholders to send comments or counter-comments, preferably in electronic form to Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Networks, Spectrum & Licensing), TRAI, at..., the statement said.

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication is a wireless technology enabling vehicles to interact with other vehicles (V2V), infrastructure (V2I), pedestrians (V2P), and networks (V2N).

The technology improves road safety and traffic efficiency, while aiding autonomous driving by sharing real-time data on location, speed, and surroundings.

India has emerged as the fastest-growing market for connected cars, registering a 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in 2024, a recent report by Counterpoint Research said.

The surge in adoption is driven by domestic automakers integrating connectivity features across their vehicle lineups.

Nearly 75 per cent of all passenger cars sold globally in 2024 came with embedded cellular connectivity, up from 71 per cent in the previous year.

The global connected car market saw an overall 8 per cent YoY growth, reflecting the increasing demand for smart mobility solutions.

The report predicted over half of the cars sold globally to feature embedded 5G connectivity by 2028, enhancing vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, faster data transmission, and autonomous driving capabilities.

-IANS

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