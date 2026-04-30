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Arada Celebrates More Than 100 Million Safe Man-Hours Without Injury At Aljada Megacommunity In Sharjah

Arada Celebrates More Than 100 Million Safe Man-Hours Without Injury At Aljada Megacommunity In Sharjah


2026-04-30 06:45:33
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
    Works conducted span residential, retail, hospitality, entertainment, sports, healthcare, education, commercial, infrastructure and landscaping More than 9,000 homes now completed at Sharjah megacommunity
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates:April 2026 – Arada has completed more than 100 million safe man-hours without a lost time injury (LTI) at Aljada, its AED35 billion megacommunity in Sharjah, highlighting the master developer's people-first approach to health and safety. This monumental safety milestone follows the completion of residential works at the Naseej District at the megaproject earlier this year, with more than 9,000 homes having been delivered across the 24-million-square-foot master-planned development since construction commenced in 2018. Featuring a modern business park, a thriving cultural hub and a vibrant leisure and entertainment space, Aljada is already home to 20,000 people. Works completed so far span residential, retail, hospitality, entertainment, sports, education, commercial, infrastructure and landscaping, with the community's first homes delivered at the beginning of 2021. Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said:“Whether at Aljada or any of our other developments, the safety of frontline workers remains Arada's number one priority. I am immensely proud of my colleagues and our delivery partners for this landmark achievement, which sets a new benchmark for construction safety across the Middle East and beyond. “Built on collective accountability, robust systems and procedures, and proactive risk-management practices, Arada's organisational culture empowers our project teams, contractors, consultants and other stakeholders to place safety above all operational pressures. Recording more than 100 million safe man-hours with no LTIs at Aljada is a concrete example of our unwavering commitment to health, safety and environmental excellence, as well as exceptional operational discipline.” Once fully completed, Aljada will feature more than 25,000 homes, four hotels, a major new commercial district, three international schools and a large-scale mall, all set within lush green landscaping. The megacommunity is located within easy reach of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Dhaid Road, just seven minutes from Sharjah International Airport and a 20-minute drive from Dubai International Airport. About Arada: Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.
Arada's scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.
The master developer has so far launched 11 record-breaking projects in the UAE, and has also expanded into the UK and Australia.
Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.


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Mid-East Info

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