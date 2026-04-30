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Arada Celebrates More Than 100 Million Safe Man-Hours Without Injury At Aljada Megacommunity In Sharjah
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
Arada's scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.
The master developer has so far launched 11 record-breaking projects in the UAE, and has also expanded into the UK and Australia.
Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.
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Works conducted span residential, retail, hospitality, entertainment, sports, healthcare, education, commercial, infrastructure and landscaping
More than 9,000 homes now completed at Sharjah megacommunity
Arada's scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.
The master developer has so far launched 11 record-breaking projects in the UAE, and has also expanded into the UK and Australia.
Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.
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