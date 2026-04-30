Dubai Chamber Of Commerce And Fedex Discuss Supply Chain Readiness With Representatives From 196 Companies Amid Current Global Developments

Maha Al Gargawi:“Dubai is continuing to consolidate its position as a leading global hub for business and trade, with the resilience and full readiness to adapt to all circumstances and global developments.” Sammy Bousaba:“Intelligent logistics networks are shifting businesses from reacting to anticipating change – driving faster decisions and sharper execution as market conditions evolve.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently organised an open discussion in collaboration with FedEx, the world's largest express transportation company. The session focused on the readiness of supply chains in Dubai amid current global developments and ways to enhance the resilience of logistics services across all sectors.

The meeting brought together 196 representatives of companies operating in Dubai and featured an interactive discussion on the logistics frameworks best suited to the current period. Participants also explored ways to help companies adapt to disruptions in global shipping routes caused by current developments through transport services offering flexibility, speed, and efficiency, helping to support trade flows worldwide.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, said:“Close cooperation between the public and private sectors remains a key pillar of Dubai's business environment. Supported by advanced logistics infrastructure, the emirate is continuing to strengthen its position as a leading global hub for business and trade, with the resilience and agility to navigate evolving global conditions.”

Sammy Bousaba, Managing Director Sales at FedEx Middle East, Indian Continent and Africa, commented:“Global trade is more dynamic and less predictable than ever. The advantage today lies in intelligent, connected logistics networks that provide real-time visibility and enable faster, more confident decisions. At FedEx, we're bringing together our integrated air and ground network with digital capabilities to help businesses anticipate change and keep supply chains moving.”

The discussion explored how companies can proactively strengthen logistics resilience, which has emerged as a key priority across all sectors. It highlighted the role of artificial intelligence, alternative shipping routes, flexible operating models, and multimodal logistics services in supporting business continuity and improving preparedness for disruptions affecting global supply chains.

Participants examined the key lessons emerging from current global challenges, as well as ways to develop proactive and effective policies to address new international developments. The discussion also explored the main trends expected to shape the future of the global logistics sector in the aftermath of current events.

Attendees also gained insight into how FedEx enables businesses to navigate evolving market conditions through its extensive global network, seamless cross-border solutions, and technology-driven capabilities that enhance predictability, improve control, and support faster, more informed decision-making.

The session reflects Dubai Chamber of Commerce's continued commitment to empowering the private sector and enhancing its competitiveness. As a catalyst for strategic partnerships, the chamber works to foster effective channels for direct dialogue across the business community, helping to align efforts and further reinforce Dubai's position as a leading global hub for trade and investment.