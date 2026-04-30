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IQOS Unveils A New Brand Collaboration With Dubai Based Artist
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The brand collaborates with Dubai-based French artist Charlotte de Belle to introduce IQOS ILUMA i Electric Purple, reinforcing its growing smoke-free transformation in the UAE. Dubai, United Arab Emirates – April, 2026: IQOS Boutique has unveiled a new immersive art installation in collaboration with Dubai-based French artist Charlotte de Belle, marking the launch of the IQOS ILUMA i Electric Purple while further strengthening its product portfolio in the UAE. Based on the idea that curiosity is the beginning of discovery, the installation, created by de Belle, translates this concept into a physical experience where light, texture, and motion reveal new perspectives with every step. The work invites a state of“focused wandering”, encouraging viewers to open their minds to explore new perspectives. Charlotte De Belle is a French artist based in Dubai who sculpts with light. Founder of Vertical Design DXB, her installations blur art, architecture, and technology - evolving as people move through them. Having lived and worked in Dubai since 2007, her work is shaped by the city's evolving creative landscape, with large-scale installations presented across platforms including Art Dubai and the Bluewaters Art Festival. A frequent exhibitor at Dubai Design Week, de Belle continues to contribute to the UAE's growing cultural dialogue, with this installation reflecting both her practice and the country's spirit of exploration and innovation. The installation positions curiosity and light as symbols of exploration and progress, closely aligned with IQOS's innovative spirit. Richa Rustagi, Managing Director, PMI Lower Gulf, Kuwait & Iraq, said:“The UAE continues to be a key market for PMI, where PMI smoke-free products have built a strong and sustained presence over the years. In line with long term vision, PMI remains committed to the preferences of adult consumers. The launch of IQOS ILUMA i Electric Purple by the authorised distributor in the UAE reflects the continued focus on offering differentiated, smoke-free alternatives, while these collaborations reflect the innovative spirit of IQOS for adult consumers in more meaningful and relevant ways.” Fulya Yalcin, Director of Smoke-Free Products Middle East, added:“Across the region, we are seeing a growing shift toward experiences that are immersive, expressive, and community-driven. This collaboration reflects that momentum, bringing together art and innovation in a way that invites exploration, while reinforcing the commitment to a smoke-free future, supported by a growing ecosystem of products and experiences designed around adult consumer preferences.” The collaboration builds on IQOS's ongoing engagement with creative communities across the region, reflecting its continued focus on partnering with artists who are innovative and forward looking. In the UAE, the brand has previously collaborated with Dubai-based artist Kris Balerite, whose installation The Thread explored themes of unity and connection through contemporary interpretations of traditional design. Globally, IQOS has also partnered with leading design house Seletti, bringing this collaboration to Dubai Design Week 2025 through a multi-disciplinary experience that combined art, technology, and community engagement. Philip Morris International: A Global Smoke-Free Champion: Philip Morris International is a leading international consumer goods company, actively delivering a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat not-burn, nicotine pouch and e-vapor products. Our smoke-free products are available for sale in over 105 markets, and as of December 31, 2025, PMI estimates they were used by over 43 million legal-age consumers around the world, many of whom have moved away from cigarettes or significantly reduced their consumption. The smoke-free business accounted for 43% of PMI's first-quarter 2026 total net revenues. Since 2008, PMI has invested over $16 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. Following a robust science-based review, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the marketing of Swedish Match's General snus and ZYN nicotine pouches and versions of PMI's IQOS devices and consumables – the first-ever such authorizations in their respective categories. Versions of IQOS devices and consumables and General snus also obtained the first-ever Modified Risk Tobacco Product authorizations from the FDA. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, PMI has a long-term ambition to expand into wellness areas.
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