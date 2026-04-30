A New Hudson Valley Design Landmark With Lunawood Cladding Opens Its Doors-But Only Through May

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Blending sustainable architecture and contemporary art, the Ohayo Mountain House invites public visits through May 31

Glenford, NY, USA, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenford, NY, USA – 04/30/2026– A new residential project in New York's Hudson Valley is redefining sustainable architecture through design, performance, and material innovation. The

Located on a 2.15-acre site in Glenford, just minutes from Woodstock, the three-bedroom residence is conceived as both a private retreat and a shared cultural space. As the first realized prototype by Amin Tadj Studio, the project explores how architecture can merge environmental responsibility with modern living.

In Harmony with the Landscape

The single-story home is defined by its undulating roofline, inspired by the surrounding Catskill Mountains. Designed to follow the site's natural slope, the building integrates seamlessly into its environment, creating a strong connection between indoor and outdoor spaces. A central courtyard forms the heart of the home, encouraging communal living while maintaining privacy across individual rooms.

“We are designing for a way of life where the borders of privacy and community can blend,” says architect Amin Tadj.“The Ohayo Mountain House is a platform to explore sustainability, design innovation, and responsible investment in a meaningful way.”

Lunawood Cladding Enables Carbon-Storing Facade

A key feature of the project is its exterior cladding, made from Lunawood ThermoWood® spruce. Produced using a chemical-free process involving only heat and steam, the material offers long-term durability and dimensional stability without the need for surface treatments.

Beyond performance, Lunawood contributes significantly to the building's environmental impact. The wood acts as a carbon storage material, locking in more carbon than is emitted during its production. This makes the facade not only a design element, but an active contributor to reducing the building's overall footprint.

By integrating bio-based materials like Lunawood, the Ohayo Mountain House highlights the growing shift in architecture toward renewable, low-emission construction solutions.

Designed for Low-Carbon Living

The home is engineered to achieve high levels of energy efficiency, approaching Passive House performance. Its design supports a fossil-free lifestyle, combining high-performance building envelope solutions with systems that reduce operational energy use.

A Living Cultural Space

During its launch phase, the Ohayo Mountain House also serves as a public-facing cultural venue. In collaboration with a local gallery Available Items, the home hosts the exhibition“Sense of Place,” featuring designers and artists from the Hudson Valley region. Sense of Place is open to the public until the end of May, 2026. This reinforces the project's role as both an architectural and community platform.

A Model for Future Housing

The Ohayo Mountain House represents a new direction for residential design-one where sustainability, material innovation, and human experience are fully integrated.

By combining expressive architecture with carbon-storing materials like Lunawood, the project sets a precedent for how homes can move beyond reducing impact to actively contributing to environmental regeneration.

Quotes

“At Lunawood, we believe that the materials we choose play a critical role in shaping more sustainable built environments. The Ohayo Mountain House is a great example of how thermally modified wood can contribute not only to architectural expression, but also to long-term environmental performance. By using chemical-free Lunawood ThermoWood® cladding, the project demonstrates how buildings can store carbon while creating a natural, lasting connection to their surroundings,” says Maija Masalin, Vice President of Customer Experience, Lunawood.

“AT Studio serves as a platform to explore the integration of sustainability, responsible investment, design practice, and innovative fabrication techniques. We are designing for a way of life where the borders of privacy and community can blend,” says Amin Tadj, Founder, Amin Tadj Studio.

About Lunawood

Founded in 2001, Lunawood is a global innovator and market leader in chemical-free ThermoWood® solutions. Rooted in sustainable Finnish forests and a completely chemical-free wood modification process, Lunawood produces healthy, durable, Nordic-designed wood products for architecture and design-reconnecting nature with people around the world. Lunawood products are manufactured in Finland, and since 2025, also in Georgia, USA, from locally sourced renewable hardwoods.

About Amin Tadj Studio

Amin Tadj Studio is an architecture and design practice exploring the integration of sustainability, responsible investment, and innovative design and fabrication techniques. Founded by architect Amin Tadj, the studio develops projects that respond closely to their environmental and cultural context, with a focus on material-driven design, spatial simplicity, and a strong connection between architecture and landscape.

Exhibition details:

Hours: Saturdays (11am - 5pm) and by appointment

Address: 760 Ohayo Mountain Road Glenford, NY

Inquiries: ...

The exhibition is open to visitors through May 31, 2026.

Media Contacts:

Titta Pervis, Marketing Specialist, Lunawood

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Instagram: @lunawood

Contact:

Titta Pervis

Lunawood LLC

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Amin Tadj

Amin Tadj Studio

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+1 857 210 8995

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Lunawood Cladding helps the building to blend to its surroundings Lunawood ThermoWood® cladding frames the beautiful art pieces of the Sense of Place Exhibition

CONTACT: Oy Lunawood Ltd +358 40 828 3877... Titta Pervis Lunawood LLC 0449313451