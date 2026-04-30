Ducommun To Participate In Bofa Securities 33Rd Annual Industrials, Transportation & Airlines Key Leaders Conference
Additional information will be posted on the Company's website at when available, including a copy of any presentation material. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed using this link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at . Institutional investors are welcome to contact BofA Securities to arrange one-on-one meetings with management.
About Ducommun Incorporated
Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit .
Contacts
Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
657.335.3665, ...
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