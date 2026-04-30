Life Convict In 1998 Daryaganj Murder Case Arrested After Jumping Parole For Over A Year

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) A life convict in a 1998 murder case, who was out on bail and failed to surrender after his appeal was dismissed by the Delhi High Court in 2025, has been apprehended by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Nawab (52), a resident of Ranjeet Nagar, was convicted in a murder case registered at Daryaganj police station and sentenced to life imprisonment. However, after being released on bail, he absconded when the High Court upheld his conviction last year and directed him to surrender at Tihar Jail.

According to police, Nawab did not comply with the court's direction and was subsequently declared a parole jumper by jail authorities.

The case dates back to the intervening night of November 29–30, 1998, when Nawab allegedly assaulted a rickshaw puller, Giani, near Delhi Gate in the Daryaganj area around 2 A.M. after the latter refused to take him home. In a fit of rage, Nawab reportedly abused the victim, threw him to the ground, and repeatedly hit him on the head with a stone while threatening to kill him.

An eyewitness, Harpal Singh, raised an alarm and alerted the police. A PCR van and local police officials reached the spot and apprehended the accused when he attempted to flee. The injured victim was rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries later that morning.

A case (FIR No. 924/98) under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered, and after investigation and trial, Nawab was convicted and awarded life imprisonment. He later filed an appeal before the High Court, which was dismissed in 2025.

Following his failure to surrender, a team of the Central Range of Crime Branch, led by Inspector Mahipal Singh and supervised by ACP Satendra Mohan, was tasked with tracing and apprehending the fugitive.

During the investigation, Head Constable Vinod and other team members conducted extensive fieldwork and developed Intelligence inputs indicating Nawab's presence in the Kasabpura area of Sadar Bazaar in Old Delhi. His movements were tracked through technical surveillance, and he was eventually apprehended from the Ranjeet Nagar area while on his way to meet family members.

Police said Nawab had been hiding in Kasabpura and was running a rented butcher shop after leaving his residence following the dismissal of his appeal.

He has now been formally lodged in Tihar Jail. Officials further revealed that the accused was also previously involved in three cases under the Arms Act and had been convicted in all of them.