Ministry Of Culture Launches National Register Of Modern Architectural Heritage

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Phase one includes ten modern heritage buildings

The Ministry of Culture announced the launch of the National Register of Modern Architectural Heritage, marking a significant step toward documenting and safeguarding elements of the UAE's modern architectural legacy. The launch coincides with the inaugural meeting of the National Identity Committee, chaired by H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and attended by the Committee's members.

The Register is a key initiative under the National Identity Strategy, developed in partnership between the Ministry of Culture and the National Projects Office at the Presidential Court. The Strategy aims to establish a comprehensive national register for cultural heritage, incorporating heritage in its broad sense, with a particular focus on modern architectural heritage. It seeks to strengthen a deeply rooted Emirati identity embraced by society as a foundation for stability and prosperity, reflecting the leadership's vision of positioning national identity as a central pillar across sectors and embedding it in everyday practices.

The Register also supports the implementation of the National Policy for the Preservation of Modern Architectural Heritage, approved by the UAE Cabinet in 2024. The policy focuses on safeguarding buildings and sites dating from the post-1960s era, covering a wide range of urban forms, including buildings, complexes, public facilities, and sites of cultural and historical significance.

Landmarks in the Nation's Memory:

In its first phase, the National Register includes ten selected buildings representing key milestones in the evolution of modern architecture in the UAE. These include Union House in Dubai, the site where the Union Agreement was signed in 1971; Sheikh Rashid Tower, a landmark in the emergence of Dubai's modern commercial and economic landscape since its opening in 1979; and Deira Clocktower, one of the city's earliest urban symbols. In Abu Dhabi, the register includes National Consultative Council building at Qasr Al Hosn, associated with the early stages of institutional and legislative development since 1968, and the Cultural Foundation, a leading platform for cultural and artistic activity since its establishment in 1982. Other sites include the Islamic Institute Complex at United Arab Emirates University, reflecting the evolution of modern educational and religious architecture since 1976; Khalid bin Mohammed School, a prominent example of educational architecture linked to neighborhood planning; Al Qasimia School, representing an advanced phase in the design of modern public schools since the 1980s; the Special Education Support Centre, showcasing the development of specialized educational services in the post-Union era; and Saqr Hospital, reflecting the growth of modern healthcare infrastructure and its role in the Emirate's history since 1981.

The inclusion of buildings in the Register is based on seven key criteria, including their association with significant national events or figures, architectural and aesthetic value, representation of urban development trends during a specific period, innovation in design, environmental sustainability, and their contribution to national identity and collective memory.

Inclusion in the Register provides several incentives, including official national recognition, enhanced legal protection, priority access to funding and support programs, as well as expanded opportunities for documentation, research, and the promotion of cultural and architectural tourism at both local and international levels.

National Identity Committee: Governing the Identity Agenda

The National Identity Committee was established following the launch of the National Identity Strategy, reflecting the UAE leadership's commitment to nurturing individuals who are confident in their roots and grounded in their values. The Strategy serves as a unified national framework that aligns efforts across entities and transforms identity from a cultural concept into a lived societal practice embedded in daily life.

The Committee is tasked with governing the national identity agenda, empowering relevant entities, coordinating initiatives, and aligning strategies within a unified national framework to ensure integrated roles and cohesive future directions in strengthening Emirati identity at both institutional and societal levels.

The Committee includes H.H. Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the Chair; H.E. Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; H.E. Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office; H.E. Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Advisor at the Presidential Court; H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; H.E. Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; H.E. Samira Murshid Al Rumaithi, Secretary-General of the Presidential Authority for Protocol and Strategic Narrative; H.E. Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli, Secretary-General of the Education Human Development and Community Development Council; H.E. Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat; and H.E. Hamad Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director General of the National Projects Office at the Presidential Court.