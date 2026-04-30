Europe Data Center Colocation Market Data Report 2026: Size And Forecast By Revenue, Capacity, And 70+ Performance Metrics 2021-2030

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Europe data center colocation market is anticipated to expand by 17.3% annually, aiming for a valuation of $28.3 billion by 2026. With a CAGR of 15.9% from 2021 to 2025, this sector is set to continue its robust growth, projected at 12.6% from 2026 to 2030. By 2030, the market could rise from $24.1 billion in 2025 to approximately $45.5 billion, driven by heightened AI and GPU workload demand, hyperscaler capacity growth, and ongoing enterprise adoption of hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure.

Key Trends and Growth Drivers

Power Grid Constraints



Grid connection issues in Greater London, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Paris, and Dublin create substantial region-wide supply constraints. National grid operators face years-long queues for large industrial users, limiting new capacity. This pressure will likely persist for 3-5 years. Investment moves toward secondary markets like Spain, Poland, Denmark, and Finland, offering development opportunities with accessible power and land availability.

EU Digital Regulation



Europe's complex regulatory environment, including GDPR and the upcoming EU AI Act, places emphasis on compliance infrastructure. This framework aims to build a data economy governed by European standards, favoring large global operators. Operators like Equinix and Digital Realty lead the market, with sovereign and certified colocation services gaining prominence.

Secondary Markets Rise



Countries such as Spain, Poland, Denmark, and Finland attract more investment due to power accessibility, renewable energy options, affordable land, and incentives, complementing primary market operations. These areas gain importance in the geographic distribution of the European colocation landscape, although primary markets remain key for interconnection-sensitive workloads.

Competitive Landscape

Current Market Dynamics

FLAP-D markets dominate Europe's colocation landscape, although supply constraints shift investment focus to secondary regions.

Major Players and Emerging Entrants



Key operators include Equinix, Digital Realty, and NTT Global Data Centers, with companies like Vantage Data Centers and Yondr Group expanding across Europe. Local and regional operators maintain significance in specific markets, such as Maincubes in Germany and Data4 in Southern Europe.

Infrastructure & Regulatory Environment

Challenges in Power Grid Access

European electricity grids face congestion and integration challenges, impacting data center connections. While renewable integration is accelerating, relief for connection queues will take time.

Regulatory Compliance and Expansion Barriers

The evolving regulatory landscape with GDPR and the EU AI Act adds complexity for operators, creating both challenges and opportunities for differentiation.

Report Overview

This comprehensive report offers insights into Europe's data center colocation market, exploring market size, trends, revenue forecasts, and capacity distribution. It encompasses a wide array of metrics including operational efficiency, financial data, and customer segmentation.

The research adopts industry best practices, offering unbiased analysis through an advanced analytics platform, highlighting emerging business and investment opportunities.

This report bundles 15 extensive analyses, detailing the data center colocation landscapes across Europe, encompassing 720 tables and 840 figures.

Reasons to Buy



Detailed Market Analysis: In-depth exploration of market size, capacity, and revenue trends, providing a clear understanding of colocation within the broader data center domain.

AI and Colocation Demand: Evaluate the impact of AI on colocation demand, assessing infrastructure needs.

Market Segmentation: Insight into service models and customer segments, aiding strategic decisions.

Supply-Demand Dynamics: Track capacity developments and identify future growth opportunities. Performance Benchmarking: Access various operational and financial metrics to inform strategic and investment decisions.

Key Attributes:

