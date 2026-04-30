Global Data Center Colocation Market Data Report 2026: Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI And Non AI Workloads, End Users, Capacity, Financial Metrics 2021-2025 & 2026-2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-driven compute infrastructure is the key growth driver, necessitating high-density, AI-ready facilities. Power scarcity restricts growth, creating opportunity in regions with better grid access. Data sovereignty laws fragment the market, requiring local compliance solutions. Hyperscalers lead investments.

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global data center colocation market is expected to grow by 18.6% on an annual basis to reach US$128.6 billion in 2026. The colocation industry has demonstrated consistent expansion during 2021-2025, recording a CAGR of 16.8%. This growth momentum is accelerate over the forecast period, with the market projected to register a 14.0% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the colocation market is anticipated to expand from US$108.4 billion in 2025 to approximately US$217.0 billion, driven by surging AI and GPU workload demand, accelerating hyperscaler capacity build-out, and sustained enterprise adoption of hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure.



The global colo market in 2025 is in a period of record investment and simultaneous supply constraint. Primary markets in the US, UK, Germany, and Singapore are experiencing near-historic low vacancy rates. Secondary and emerging markets are absorbing development activity redirected by primary market constraints. Capital availability for data center development remains high, with infrastructure funds, sovereign wealth funds, and REITs actively deploying into the sector.

Equinix is the largest global colo operator by revenue and facility count, with presence across all major markets. Digital Realty is the largest by capacity with a wholesale-oriented portfolio. Vantage Data Centers (DigitalBridge) is one of the fastest-growing operators by capacity addition. Iron Mountain has been actively expanding its data center portfolio. NTT Global Data Centers operates across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. QTS (Blackstone) is a major US-focused operator. AI-focused operators including CoreWeave and Applied Digital are emerging as a new category of demand-side participants building their own colo-adjacent capacity.

Key Trends and Growth Drivers

AI Compute Infrastructure Becomes the Primary Global Demand Driver



Globally, the build-out of AI training and inference infrastructure has become the largest single driver of new data center demand. In 2025, hyperscalers including Microsoft (through Azure and its OpenAI partnership), Google, AWS, and Meta are committing hundreds of billions of dollars to AI infrastructure globally, directly driving demand for colo capacity capable of supporting high-density GPU clusters. Operators including Equinix, Digital Realty, and Vantage Data Centers are executing AI-ready builds across their global portfolios.

The commercialization of large language models and AI applications across enterprise, healthcare, financial services, and government sectors is creating sustained incremental compute demand with no historical precedent. Each generation of AI model training requires progressively more compute, creating a structural demand driver. AI infrastructure demand will intensify and become the dominant driver of global colo capacity investment. Operators without AI-ready (high-density, liquid-cooled) capability will cede the fastest-growing demand segment to those with specialized infrastructure.

Power Access Becomes the Globally Binding Constraint on Colo Development



Across every major global colo market, power availability has emerged as the primary constraint on new capacity development. Grid connection queues in Northern Virginia, Greater London, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, and other primary markets extend to 2028-2030 in many cases. This is a global structural phenomenon driven by data center demand growth, electrification of other sectors, and underinvestment in grid infrastructure relative to load growth.

The confluence of data center load growth, EV adoption, industrial electrification, and the technical complexity of integrating intermittent renewable energy into grids is creating capacity constraints simultaneously across multiple geographies. Power scarcity will determine competitive outcomes more than any other factor. Operators with secured power pipelines have a structural competitive advantage. New markets with accessible power will attract development.

Data Sovereignty and Geopolitical Fragmentation Reshape Global Colo Strategy



Data localization requirements, national security restrictions on foreign-owned infrastructure, and geopolitical fragmentation are creating a more fragmented global data center map in 2025. The EU's GDPR, India's DPDP Act, Brazil's LGPD, Singapore's PDPA, and country-specific critical infrastructure regulations are collectively requiring global colo operators to manage a complex patchwork of compliance requirements.

Geopolitical tensions, national security concerns about critical infrastructure ownership, and data protection regulation maturation are collectively driving fragmentation. Enterprise clients are adapting their data governance strategies accordingly. Global colo operators will need compliance infrastructure in multiple jurisdictions. Sovereign colo will become a distinct, premium-priced sub-segment in major markets. Operators without genuine local legal presence and compliance certification will be excluded from regulated sectors in key markets.

Infrastructure & Regulatory Environment

Power Grid Access and Energy Mix

Power infrastructure is the defining global challenge for the colo sector. Grid connection queues across primary markets are extending development timelines by 3-7 years in constrained markets. The global electricity mix is transitioning toward renewables, but the pace varies significantly by market. Colo operators globally are investing in renewable energy procurement, on-site generation, and battery storage. The growth of nuclear power as a baseload clean energy source is gaining attention; Microsoft's agreement with Constellation Energy to reopen Three Mile Island Unit 1 in the US is an early signal of nuclear as a colo energy source.

Government Policy and Data Localization

The global regulatory landscape for data governance is diverging rather than harmonizing. EU GDPR enforcement continues to strengthen. India's DPDP, Brazil's LGPD, and multiple national frameworks create a multi-regime compliance environment. AI regulation, led by the EU AI Act applying from 2025-2026 in phases, is adding a new regulatory dimension to data center infrastructure used for AI training. Critical infrastructure designation for data centers is increasing across jurisdictions, adding security and reporting obligations.

Barriers to Expansion



Power grid access is the global primary barrier. Regulatory complexity across jurisdictions increases compliance costs for global operators. Construction cost inflation has increased development costs globally. Skilled labor for both construction and operations is in short supply across all major markets. Community and political opposition to large-scale data center development is increasing, particularly in Europe and in communities near existing data center concentrations. The global colo market is at an inflection point where the structural demand driver has fundamentally shifted to AI infrastructure, creating a pace of demand growth that existing power infrastructure is not equipped to meet. Power access has become the globally binding constraint, and operators who have secured grid capacity and developed alternative generation strategies are in a structurally advantaged competitive position regardless of geography. Simultaneously, geopolitical fragmentation and data sovereignty regulation are increasing the complexity and cost of global operations, rewarding operators with genuine local presence and compliance capability. The global market's trajectory is one of sustained strong demand, constrained supply, rising pricing in established markets, and development migration toward power-accessible secondary and emerging markets.

A Bundled Offering, Combining the Following 21 Reports, Covering 1,008 Tables and 1,176 Figures



Global Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030) Databook

United States Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030) Databook

China Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030) Databook

United Kingdom Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030) Databook

Germany Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030) Databook

Japan Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030) Databook

India Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030) Databook

France Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030) Databook

Australia Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030) Databook

Canada Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030) Databook

Singapore Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030) Databook

Brazil Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030) Databook

Netherlands Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030) Databook

South Korea Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030) Databook

Saudi Arabia Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030) Databook

United Arab Emirates Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030) Databook

Ireland Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030) Databook

Sweden Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030) Databook

Malaysia Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030) Databook

Spain Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030) Databook South Africa Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030) Databook

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Data Center Colocation Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900