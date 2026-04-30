Asia-Pacific Data Center Colocation Market Data Report 2026: Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI And Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline 2021-2025 & 2026-2030

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Asia-Pacific data center colocation market is poised for significant growth, anticipated to expand by 20.8% annually to reach USD 40.6 billion by 2026. The market, which experienced a CAGR of 18.4% from 2021-2025, is projected to grow further, at 16.3% CAGR from 2026-2030, reaching approximately USD 74.4 billion by the end of 2030. The surge is driven by escalating demands in AI and GPU workloads, increasing hyperscaler capacity, and the ongoing adoption of hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure.

The Asia-Pacific colocation market stands at the forefront of global growth narratives, driven by the convergence of hyperscale investment, digital transformation, and government programs across its diverse landscape. Emerging markets like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand add to the regional dynamics, offering new development opportunities and strategic contrasts to traditional key markets.

Key Trends and Growth Drivers

Hyperscale Investment Drives Asia-Pacific Capacity Additions



The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market globally, propelled by hyperscale investments from AWS, Google, Microsoft, Alibaba Cloud, and Tencent. Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, and Malaysia are receiving substantial investments, stimulating wholesale colocation demand. The large population base and enterprise cloud adoption, coupled with digital economic growth and public sector demand fueled by government initiatives, underpin this expansion.

Regulatory Divergence Increases Operational Complexity



The region faces a multifaceted data governance framework. Legal frameworks like Japan's APPI, Singapore's PDPA, India's DPDP Act, and others create a complex compliance landscape. National assertions on data sovereignty further intensify regulatory fragmentation, favoring global operators with scale and local expertise.

Power and Land Constraints Influence Development in Emerging Markets



Limited land in Hong Kong and high power costs in Japan are redirecting development towards emerging markets like Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Johor, Malaysia, benefits from proximity to Singapore, competitive energy costs, and government incentives, while Indonesia's vast population and regulatory improvements attract investment.

Competitive Landscape

Current State of the Market

The market is diverse, with mature regions like Japan, Australia, and Singapore, and high-growth phases in India and South Korea. Southeast Asia remains in earlier stages but is progressing rapidly.

Key Players and New Entrants

Notable operators include Equinix, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, AirTrunk, and NTT Global Data Centers, among others, with operations spanning across various APAC countries.

Recent Launches, Mergers and Acquisitions

Key transactions include Blackstone's acquisition of AirTrunk, while expanded footprints are announced in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, driven by AI infrastructure demands.

Infrastructure & Regulatory Environment

Power Grid Access and Energy Mix

Power grid quality varies, with advancements in renewable energy in countries like Japan and Australia, while others are enhancing grid infrastructure to support data center growth.

Government Policy and Data Localization

Key regulatory frameworks and government incentives play significant roles in shaping data center development trends across multiple markets in the region.

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