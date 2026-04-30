MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Switzerland, 30th April 2026Trifork Group AG

Press Release

Trifork acquires VION AI to accelerate real-time operational intelligence in aviation

Trifork has acquired VION AI, strengthening its aviation business and advancing its focus on improving operational performance for airlines and airports. The acquisition strengthens Trifork's position in delivering real-time, data-driven solutions that improve both airline operations and customer service delivery. At a time when the aviation industry faces increasing cost pressure, operational complexity, and rising passenger expectations, this move represents a timely and decisive step toward more efficient, intelligent, and responsive operations.

VION AI brings a unique ability to capture and structure real-time data from frontline operations - particularly aircraft turnaround processes - using AI at the edge. This reveals a critical layer of operational intelligence that has traditionally been invisible or delays.

Kristian Dollerup, Head of Aviation at Trifork, commented:“By unlocking real-time insights from the frontline and giving them actionable data and communication tools, we now enable a fundamentally new way of managing turn operations simpler, faster, and more intelligent everywhere the airlines fly. Together with VION AI, we will push the industry toward a more proactive and data-driven future.”

Integrated with Trifork's iFly4 App Suite and platform, airlines gain an unprecedented, real-time understanding of their operations at a level of granularity never before accessible. This enables immediate, data-driven action reducing complexity, lowering costs, and significantly improving on-time performance.

Michael Busch, CEO of VION AI, said:“We are incredibly excited to join forces with Trifork. From day one, we shared a vision of making frontline operations visible and actionable in real time. Trifork's strong platform, solid industry reach in our core target group, and commitment to modern technology provide the perfect environment to scale our solution and deliver meaningful impact to airlines and airports globally.”

Jørn Larsen, CEO of Trifork, added:“This acquisition is a strong cultural and strategic fit. VION AI brings cutting-edge technology, a smart way to use and train AI, and a deep understanding of aviation operations. Combined with Trifork's platforms and global reach, we see strong synergies that will accelerate innovation and create immediate value for our customers.”

Delivering immediate value

The integration of VION AI into Trifork's aviation ecosystem is expected to accelerate time-to-market for enhanced solutions while delivering immediate value to both existing and new customers. By combining complementary capabilities, airlines and airports will benefit from measurable improvements in efficiency, operational reliability, and passenger experience. By strengthening their understanding of their OPS base, while gaining better visibility into the operations at destinations they service.

The two teams will work in close collaboration, with core product integration expected to be completed within approximately six weeks, enabling rapid deployment and early customer impact.

The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on Trifork Group's revenue or earnings in 2026.





About Trifork

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,148 employees in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. The Group's R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies. Learn more at trifork.

About VION AI

VION AI specializes in capturing and transforming frontline operational data into actionable intelligence. With a focus on aviation turnaround processes, VION AI enables airlines to gain real-time visibility, optimize workflows, and improve operational performance through intelligent, data-driven solutions.

For further information, please contact:

Media: Malthe Kringelbach Iversen, ..., +45 31 53 65 79

Investors: Frederik Svanholm, ..., +41 79 357 7317

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VION AI PR 30 April 2026