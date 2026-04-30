Saurabh Bharadwaj Alleges ED Interference In I-PAC Founder's Bail

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday alleged political interference in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) handling of a case involving the founder-director of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), who was granted bail shortly after the conclusion of the West Bengal elections.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj said that the I-PAC founder-director received bail in a PMLA matter "just a day after West Bengal elections," claiming that the ED did not oppose the bail. He further urged BJP and RSS supporters to reflect on the development. "IPAC founder & director gets bail in PMLA matter today, just a day after West Bengal Elections. ED did not oppose the bail for obvious reasons else bail from a lower court is unthinkable in 15 days. My request to BJP/RSS supporters to introspect, because those enjoying the fruits of power will not," he posted on X.

AAP Leader Alleges 'Mockery of Democracy'

In a video message attached, Bharadwaj said that it was unusual for bail to be granted in an ED case by a lower court within such a short period. He alleged that the bail was possible because the ED did not oppose the plea. AAP leader further alleged misuse of central agencies during the elections, calling it a "mockery of democracy." "Have you ever seen a more blatant mockery of democracy by agencies? You all saw what the Election Commission did. You all saw what the ED did. You all saw how the central government threw central security forces into the fray. I want to ask the supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party and RSS, " Is this how you will win elections?" he said in X post.

He claimed that I-PAC, which had been working with Mamata Banerjee's All India Trinamool Congress for the West Bengal elections, faced enforcement action just days before polling. According to him, raids were conducted at I-PAC offices, its founder-director was arrested, and several employees were summoned for questioning. Bharadwaj alleged that the action created pressure on the organisation, impacting its election-related work, and claimed that many employees were sent on leave. He added that the bail granted after the elections raised questions over the timing of the ED's actions.

Delhi Court Grants Bail to I-PAC Director

A Delhi court granted regular bail to Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) Director and co-founder Vinesh Kumar Chandel in a money laundering case after noting that the Enforcement Directorate did not oppose his bail. The court granted him bail after noting the statement of the Investigation Officer.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal in Patiala House court granted bail to Vinesh Chandel on a bail bond of Rs. 2 Lakh and a surety bond in the like amount. The court recorded the statement of ED that Chandel cooperated in the investigation, and his cooperation was purposeful.

The court has imposed conditions, including that he will leave the country without prior permission of the court, shall not tamper with the evidence and shall cooperate in the investigation. Meanwhile, the detailed order is yet to be uploaded. (ANI)

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