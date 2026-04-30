RCB Vs GT: Key Clash As New Ball Pair Takes On Titans' Top Order

The clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will witness an exciting match-up between the defending champions' new-ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood and the Titans' top-three of skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Englishman Jos Buttler.

The defending champions will be aiming to solidify their already powerful chances for playoffs by getting their seventh win in nine matches, while the Gill-led GT will be aiming to let go off their top-order dependence and register their fifth win of the season. They are placed at fifth spot in the competition.

Bhuvneshwar-Hazlewood vs GT's top-three: A massive opportunity for RCB to seize control

Bhuvneshwar (14 wickets in eight matches at an average of 16.85) and Hazlewood (eight wickets in five matches at an average of 19.25) have been a sensational new-ball pair for RCB, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Bhuvneshwar has been sensational against Gill and Buttler, having dismissed them eight times and four times respectively. Gill has managed just 67 runs in 66 balls at a strike rate of over 101 at an average of 16.75 against Bhuvneshwar, getting just seven fours and eight sixes against him. Buttler is not doing any better against the 'Swing King' either, being outclassed eight times in 19 innings at an average of 13.87 and a strike rate of over 109 against Bhuvneshwar, scoring just 111 runs in 101 balls against him, with 13 fours and two sixes.

Sudharsan and Gill have shown vulnerability against Hazlewood as well, with Gill dismissed by the Aussie superstar twice in six innings at an average of 12.50, scoring just 25 runs in 30 balls at a strike rate of 83.83 and three fours. Sudharsan has encountered Hazlewood twice and lost his wicket to him, scoring 28 runs at an average of 14.00 and a strike rate of over 133, with three fours and two sixes.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans Squad

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Kulwant Khejroliya, Nishant Sindhu, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen.

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