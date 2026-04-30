The Kerala Story 2 To Andekhi Season 4: Top 7 OTT Releases To Watch This Friday

This Friday is packed with entertainment as 9 exciting suspense thrillers and horror comedies arrive on OTT platforms. From spooky laughs to intense mystery dramas, these fresh releases are all set to make your weekend binge-worthy.

Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha star in the film 'The Kerala Story 2'. The movie is coming to OTT, and you can watch it on ZEE5 from May 1.

Harsh Chhaya and Surya Sharma's web series 'Andekhi' is back with Season 4. This crime thriller series will start streaming on Sony LIV from May 1.

'Sapne Vs Everyone' Season 2 starts streaming from May 1 on Amazon Prime Video. TVF produced this political thriller series, which stars Ambrish Verma and Paramvir Singh Cheema in lead roles Samrat, Sayani Gupta, Sikandar Kher, and Yashpal Sharma star in the web series 'Glory'. This sports crime thriller releases on May 1. You can watch it on Netflix film 'Aadu 3' is a Malayalam fantasy comedy. Midhun Manuel Thomas directed this movie, which you can watch on ZEE5 from May 1. It stars Jayasurya, Vijay Babu, and Sunny Wayne in the lead roles film 'Biker', a family sports drama, will stream on Netflix from May 1. The cast includes Sharwanand, Atul Kulkarni, and Malavika Nair Fennell directed the film 'Wuthering Heights', which is streaming on HBO Max from May 1. Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are in the lead roles.'Swapped' is an animated comedy film releasing on Netflix from May 1. Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple have lent their voices to the lead characters. Nathan Greno directed the film.

'My Dearest Senorita' is a Spanish drama film. Fernando G. Molina directed it, and Alana S. Portero wrote the screenplay. This romantic film stars Elisabeth Martinez, Anana Castillo, and Paco León. You can watch it on Netflix from May 1.