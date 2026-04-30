Newlyweds Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Kavya Reddy Seek Blessings At Tirumala

Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and his wife Kavya Reddy visited the revered Tirumala Venkateswara Temple on Thursday, where the newlywed couple offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also visited the temple and sought blessings at the hill shrine, which continues to draw prominent public figures and devotees alike.

About Tirumala Venkateswara Temple

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, often called the "Temple of Seven Hills," is one of the most sacred and visited religious sites in the world. Located atop the Seshachalam Hills in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, it is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu believed to have appeared to save humanity from the troubles of the Kali Yuga. The temple's 8-foot-tall main idol is considered Swayambhu (self-manifested), meaning it was not carved by human hands. The shrine sits on Venkatadri, the seventh peak of the Tirumala Hills, which are believed to represent the seven hoods of the cosmic serpent Adishesha.

Recent Celebrity Visits

In recent weeks, the temple has witnessed a steady stream of celebrity visits. Actors Vivek Oberoi and Shamita Shetty were also seen offering prayers at the shrine, while earlier in April, Sonu Sood visited the temple with his wife Sonali and son Ishant to participate in the sacred Thomala Seva ritual.

The centuries-old shrine remains one of India's most revered Hindu temples, attracting millions of devotees annually from across the country and abroad.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)