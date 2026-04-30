HP Governor Asks Young Scientists To Aid Farmers Through New Research

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta called upon young scientists to achieve new milestones in the field of research that can assist farmers in improving their economic well-being. He emphasised the need to cultivate a scientific temper among students, noting that this would not only empower farmers to become self-reliant but also contribute to boosting the nation's economy alongside agricultural productivity.

Governor Kavinder Gupta was addressing the 17th Convocation of the Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur, virtually from the Lok Bhawan. While congratulating all degree recipients and gold medalists, he remarked that a convocation ceremony holds immense significance for any higher educational institution. He described it as a pivotal juncture in the lives of the students studying at the institution, a moment when, having completed their formal education, they embark on life's journey to apply their knowledge in the practical world.

A Call to Serve Society and Nation

He noted that this is a day for introspection for them. He further stated that they have a crucial role to play towards society, the nation, and the state, a role they must discharge with unwavering dedication.

Celebrating the University's Legacy

Kavinder Gupta highlighted the glorious history of the Agricultural University, Palampur. He noted that students who have graduated from this university are currently rendering invaluable services across diverse fields, both within the country and globally. Expressing his delight, he observed that the scientists and students associated with the institution have validated the university's relevance through their remarkable achievements.

The Significance of Agriculture in Himachal Pradesh

He pointed out that approximately 90 per cent of Himachal Pradesh's rural population depends on agriculture and allied activities. Furthermore, agriculture provides employment to nearly 62 per cent of the state's workforce. He added that the agricultural sector and its allied fields contribute approximately 9.4 per cent to the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

A Testament to Excellence

Commending the university for its accomplishments, the Governor remarked that these achievements stand as a testament to its excellence in research, capacity for innovation, scientific outlook, and visionary leadership. Furthermore, these achievements effectively reflect the university's commitment to rural development, social upliftment, and nation-building.

From Lab to Land

He expressed confidence that, in the future as well, the university would continue to make an invaluable contribution to the nation's progress by setting new benchmarks in the fields of knowledge, research, and innovation. He emphasised that the research conducted by scientists must reach from the laboratories to the farmers' fields, thereby enabling them to reap its tangible benefits. (ANI)

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