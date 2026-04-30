'Wave Of Change' In Bengal, BJP Will Form Govt, Claims U'khand CM Dhami

BJP will form government in West Bengal: Dhami

As 5 State/UTs are set to count votes on May 4 to elect a new government, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday claimed that a double-engine Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form a government in West Bengal, asserting that the people of Bengal were angry with Mamata Banerjee-led governance.

Speaking to reporters, CM Dhami added that he saw the wave of change and public outrage against the Trinamool Congress government when he went there during the election campaigning. "The exit polls are fine, but when I went there, I saw anger among the people against the TMC government, saw the wave of change, saw public outrage. There is no doubt that the double-engine BJP government will be formed there..." Dhami said on exit polls of West Bengal elections 2026.

Uttarakhand to promote beekeeping nationwide

When asked about discussions on beekeeping during the cabinet meeting, he added that the state has decided today to coordinate in the cabinet that in future the best practice of our state will spread from the state to the entire country. "Beekeeping has a lot of scope here... Our state is more than 70% forested... The honey here is full of anti-social qualities, and considering all its possibilities, we have decided today to coordinate in the cabinet that in future this best practice of our state will spread from our state to the entire country," CM Dhami said.

A cabinet meeting was held at the state secretariat under the chairmanship of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today.

West Bengal Exit Poll Predictions

His remarks come after polling concluded in all 5 States/UTs. The elections were held in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, along with bye-elections in six States. The counting of votes for all four states and Puducherry will be held on May 4.

West Bengal has achieved its highest voter turnout since independence, reaching a historic 92.67 per cent during Phase II of the elections.

Meanwhile, Most exit polls on Wednesday predicted that the BJP is poised to win West Bengal and oust the Trinamool Congress, which has been in power for the last 15 years.

Chanakya Strategies projected the BJP winning 150-160 seats in 294 West Bengal assembly and getting a majority of its own. It said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) would win 30-40 seats and others six to 10 seats.

Matrize predicted BJP getting 146-161 seats in West Bengal, TMC 125-140 seats and others 6-10 seats.

JVC projected that the BJP would get 138-159 seats, the Trinamool Congress 131-152 seats, Congress 0-2 seats, Left parties 0-1 seat and others 0-1 seat.

P-Marq exit poll projected 150-175 seats for BJP, 118-138 for Trinamool Congress and 2-6 for others.

People Pulse projected 95-100 seats for BJP, 177-187 seats for Trinamool Congress, 1-3 for Congress and 0-1 seat for Left parties.

Poll Diary exit poll projected 142-147 seats for BJP, 99-127 for Trinamool Congress, 3-5 for Congress, 2-3 for Left parties and 0-1 for others. (ANI)

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