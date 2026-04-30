Major Fire Engulfs Plastic Factory In Raipur Owner Sustains Burns

Fire in Raipur Plastic Factory

A fire broke out in a plastic factory located in Saddu, Raipur, on Thursday. The owner of the factory has been injured too while trying to control the fire. Fire tenders are present at the spot.

Siltara Fire Brigade Kamaljit Singh, speaking to ANI, said, "There were some paint cans in the plastic factory. They were being blasted. We have controlled that place. The blast has stopped. We have controlled it in a way. Now, we have to control the cooling and other things. The owner of this place has burned his hand while controlling the fire. No one has been affected."

Raipur Tehsildar Ramamurti Diwan confirmed that fire teams have evacuated the building and are nearing full containment of a blaze that broke out earlier today.

Tehsildar, Raipur, Ramamurti Diwan said, "The fire has broken out. It has been going on for an hour now. We are in control now. "There are some parts left. We will control it in some time. Four fire brigade vehicles have come. A tanker vehicle has come. The water supply is continuing. It will be under control very soon. We don't know the reason for the fire. But according to them, it is for safety. There is no indication of anyone being trapped. All the people have been evacuated. It will be under control in about 20 minutes," Diwan said.

More details awaited.

Separate Fire Incident in Delhi

Earlier in the day, in a separate incident, a fire broke out in a godown in the Tri Nagar area near Keshav Puram in Delhi late on Wednesday night, officials said.

Fire Officer Praveen Kumar said that information about the blaze was received around 10:35 pm. "We recieved information around 10.35 pm that a fire has broken out in a godown at street number 7, Tri Nagar, Jai Mata Market, near Keshav Puram chowk. Our five-fire units have reached here... Five fire units were deployed here. We saw loudspeakers and some plastic materials like speakers and humidifier-type materials in the godown. We have doused the fire in time. It is now under control... No casualties have been reported", he said.

According to officials, the godown stored loudspeakers and plastic materials, including speaker equipment and humidifier-type items. (ANI)

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