Zelenskyy Demands Details On Russia's 'Short-Term Ceasefire' Offer

Zelenskyy Seeks Clarity on Russia's Ceasefire Proposal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday demanded the details of Russia's proposal for a short-term ceasefire. Zelenskyy, referring to an earlier telephonic conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that Ukraine wishes for a long ceasefire. In a post on X, he said, "I have instructed our representatives to contact the team of the President of the United States and clarify the details of Russia's proposal for a short-term ceasefire. Ukraine seeks peace and is doing the necessary diplomatic work to bring this war to a real end. We will clarify what exactly this is about - a few hours of security for a parade in Moscow, or something more. Our proposal is a long-term ceasefire, reliable and guaranteed security for people, and a lasting peace. Ukraine is ready to work toward this in any dignified and effective format."

I have instructed our representatives to contact the team of the President of the United States and clarify the details of Russia's proposal for a short-term ceasefire. Ukraine seeks peace and is doing the necessary diplomatic work to bring this war to a real end. We will clarify... - Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 30, 2026

Trump-Putin Call Sparks Ceasefire Speculation

Putin and Trump held a telephonic conversation on April 29.

⚡️ Comment by Yuri Ushakov, Aide to the President of Russia, on the telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump (April 29, 2026) Yuri Ushakov: Good evening, colleagues. A telephone conversation took place between President of the Russian... twitter/mR4B0Cn2PO - Russian Embassy in USA (@RusEmbUSA) April 29, 2026

Trump hinted at a possible ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict following a telephonic conversation with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, while maintaining a hard line on Iran's nuclear ambitions. The President's remarks paint a picture of a Russia eager to pivot toward a deal, provided the right conditions are met, and an American administration leveraging its military and diplomatic weight to reshape global security. President Trump indicated that the Russian leader may be preparing to pause hostilities. While the war in Ukraine remains the primary friction point, Trump noted a shift in the Kremlin's posture. Trump stated that Putin "suggested a little bit of a ceasefire" and hinted that an official announcement from Moscow could be imminent. Trump expressed his belief that Putin "was ready to make a deal a while ago," but claimed that outside influences had previously "made it difficult" for the Russian President to come to the table. (ANI)

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