Priyank Kharge Predicts 'Surprising Results', Slams BJP-ECI 'Collusion'

Priyank Kharge Slams BJP-ECI 'Collusion'

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over alleged collusion with the Election Commission of India (ECI), saying that the BJP is "jumping with joy" only because they have the Chief Election Commissioner on their side after Wednesday's exit poll predictions. Speaking to ANI, he added that the BJP would see "extremely surprising results" ahead of the upcoming results on May 4. On exit polls prediction, Karnataka Minister said, "Let's see what the people will ultimately decide... the BJP is extremely happy or jumping with joy only for the fact that they have the Chief Election Commissioner (Gyanesh Kumar) on their side, and they have the delimitation done as per their whims and fancies. They are banking on that, but ultimately the people will decide. On May 4th, you will see extremely surprising results..."

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Predictions Vary

According to Axis My India exit poll, the seven-party alliance led by the DMK would get 92-100 seats, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) 98-120 seats and the five-party alliance led by AIADMK would get 22-32 seats. According to Axis My India, Vijay is ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin in terms of choice for the next Chief Minister. While Stalin was supported by 35 per cent of those surveyed, the support was 37 per cent for Vijay.

However, several other exit polls predicted that the alliance led by the ruling DMK will return to power in the state. People Pulse projected 125-145 seats for the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led alliance which also includes the BJP, getting 65-80 seats. It projected Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) getting two to six seats. Tamil Nadu has 234 assembly seats.

According to exit poll projections by Matrize, DMK and allies will get 122-132 seats and AIADMK and allies 80-100 seats. It said TVK would get 0-6 assembly seats.

Mallikarjun Kharge Hopeful for DMK, UDF Victories

Following the release of exit polls suggesting a significant shift in Keralam's political landscape, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed optimism in the DMK-led alliance returning to power in Tamil Nadu and the victory of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala. "Now, some results are showing clearly in some places. Some results have created a bit of confusion. But, to the extent I feel, I have a hope that a clear majority for DMK might come in Tamil Nadu; I have spoken about it there as well. Similarly, in Kerala, our people have already told me that UDF will come with a majority, " the Congress President said.

Kharge Questions Govt's Silence on Trump's Remarks

On Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement at the ANI National Security Summit 2.0, Kharge questioned the government over recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, including Operation Sindoor and comments, asking why PM Modi or the Defence Minister has not said anything when their best friend, Trump, calls India a "hellhole". He said, "If the Defence Minister of India is saying that Operation Sindoor was stopped voluntarily, why did the US President tweet about it?... Has PM Modi or the Defence Minister said anything about this for so long?... When their best friend, Trump, calls India a 'hellhole,' why are their lips stitched? What does Rajnath Singh have to say about all these things?" (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)