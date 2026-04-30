Madhya Pradesh Accident: 16 Dead As Pickup Van Collides With SUV In Dhar

MENAFN - Live Mint) The death toll in a collision between a pick-up van and an SUV in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district has risen to 16, officials said on Thursday, after several injured victims succumbed during treatment.

“A very tragic incident occurred in Dhar. I was informed that 46 persons (mostly labourers) were travelling in a pickup vehicle. It overturned and caused an accident. We have received information about the deaths of 15 people. This is very unfortunate,” Indore Divisional Commissioner Dr Sudam P Khade told reporters.

The accident took place on Wednesday night near the Chikliya crossing on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway when a van transporting labourers overturned and struck an oncoming SUV, officials noted. While twelve deaths were confirmed immediately following the crash, four additional victims later died from their injuries, according to medical reports. Dr Mukund Burman, civil surgeon at Dhar district hospital, verified the updated toll after another individual passed away during treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav have directed officials to prioritise comprehensive medical care for all survivors, ensuring no victim is neglected, according to District Collector Khade. Meanwhile, the divisional commissioner and IG Anurag remained on-site to oversee emergency relief efforts.

The crash occurred between 8:30 PM and 9:00 PM, as labourers were travelling home from Baggad. Reports indicate the van driver lost control near the crossing, leading to the fatal impact. Local Tirla police have since filed a formal case and launched an investigation into the cause.

"Seven injured persons have been referred for treatment to Indore. Fifteen people are undergoing treatment here. The patients here are currently stable, but if they need to be referred (elsewhere), everything will be done," Khade said.

"In Indore also, we have deployed a team of doctors and are making all arrangements so that there is no delay or problem in treatment," he added.

Expressing his condolences on Wednesday, PM Modi announced an ex gratia payment of ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured, sourced from the PMNRF. CM Yadav further stated that the state would provide ₹4 lakh to the kin of the deceased, ₹1 lakh to the critically injured, and ₹50,000 to other survivors.

Dhar's in-charge minister, Kailash Vijaywargiya, has instructed local authorities to guarantee high-quality medical intervention. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, who hails from the Dhar region, also shared his deep sympathies regarding the devastating event.