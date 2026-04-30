Taiwan's Cheng Will Face A Tough Crowd On US Visit

MENAFN - Asia Times) Fresh from consultations with Chinese paramount leader Xi Jinping in April, Cheng Li-wun, the Chairwoman of Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT), plans to visit the US in June. It will be awkward.

During her US visit, at which she hopes to talk with US officials and politicians and visit think tanks and elite universities, Cheng says she will explain an approach to cross-Strait relations that will secure peace for Taiwan while also aligning with US interests.

It is unclear, however, how she will simultaneously pacify Beijing while maintaining US support.

Beijing's and Washington's agendas for Taiwan directly clash. China wants to sever Taiwan's security relationship with the US, so Taiwan's people believe they have no alternative but to accept formal political unification with the People's Republic of China (PRC).

For both ideological and strategic reasons, the US wants to help Taiwan maintain its liberal democratic political system and deter any Chinese attempt at forcible annexation. From the US standpoint, the urgent need is to arm Taiwan to address its otherwise hopeless quantitative military inferiority to the PRC.

While Cheng's policy ideas made for smooth meetings in China, they will encounter challenges in America.

There is a schism within the KMT over Taiwan's grand strategy. Cheng represents the party faction that is relatively pro-Beijing and anti-American. Along with politicians such as KMT vice-chairman Hsiao Hsu-tsen and legislators Fu Kun-chi and Jessica Chen Yu-jen, Cheng advocates accommodating China and skepticism toward the US.

This faction argues that the US is an unreliable protector, emphasizes that Taiwan should avoid provoking China, objects to what it considers excessive defense spending and cautions against a close relationship with Washington.

Cheng has said that, in principle, she wants continued US arms sales. That will presumably be part of her pitch during the US visit. But she has also criticized these weapons transactions.

First, she says the ruling DPP government's approach to arms sales lacks transparency and fiscal discipline, partly by allocating funds before receiving letters of offer and acceptance from the US government for specific weapons packages.

Second, Cheng complains that arms sales inordinately benefit the US rather than Taiwan, and even turn Taiwan into a“powder keg.” Her views seem a mashup of recognizing Taiwan's defense needs, incorporating China's outlook and bashing her domestic opposition.

Cheng specifically says,“the United States is treating Taiwan as a chess piece, a pawn, to strategically provoke the Chinese Communist Party at opportune times.” Regarding the Ukraine war, Cheng blames NATO as the“core reason” for the conflict, while defending Putin as“not a dictator; he is a democratically elected leader.”