Iran Ceasefire Owes To Rapidfire Depletion Of Key US Weapons

MENAFN - Asia Times) The fragile US-Iran ceasefire announced on April 7, 2026, after 40 days of war came at an opportune time for the United States. Several reports indicate it is running out of weapons amid the conflict.

As a scholar focused on US military deployments, these reports are concerning and somewhat surprising. After all, the United States spends more money on its military – nearly US$1 trillion annually – than the next nine highest-spending countries combined.

How can the US military be depleting its weapons against a largely isolated country that spends less than 1% of what the US does?

I believe that gauging US weapons stockpiles provides insight into how the US military may be constrained in the future, and what countries such as Russia and China may learn from the Iran conflict.

The US has a missile problem

Operation Epic Fury, as the US calls the military operation in Iran, has employed a large amount of military assets in a short time. Military analysts suggest the US is running low on Tomahawk missiles, surface-to-surface missiles and air-defense interceptor missiles.

After a month of war, the U.S. had used over 850 Tomahawk missiles, the sea- or ground-launched cruise missile that has a 1,500-mile range.

That represents years of stockpile accumulation. The US, for instance, budgeted for 57 Tomahawk missiles in 2025 and procured 22 of them. The US has built roughly 9,000 since the 1980s and may have deployed over 30% of its current stockpile since the start of the Iran war.