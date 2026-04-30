Copper Fox Extends Mineralized Envelope At Van Dyke ISCR Project
|DDH ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Int. (m)
|TCu (%)
|ASCu (%)
|CNCu (%)
|RECu (%)
|OXY-1
|283.46
|298.70
|15.24
|0.076
|0.031
|0.011
|0.034
|425.20
|440.44
|15.24
|0.110
|0.046
|0.044
|0.020
|OXY-2
|484.63
|490.73
|6.09
|1.041
|0.526
|0.510
|0.005
|OXY-13
|313.94
|317.91
|3.97
|0.237
|0.196
|0.009
|0.035
|OXY-18
|629.11
|644.35
|15.24
|0.143
|0.022
|0.098
|0.023
|OXY-27
|657.45
|663.24
|5.79
|0.162
|0.035
|0.030
|0.096
|OXY-29
|437.39
|441.96
|4.57
|0.260
|0.048
|0.015
|0.197
|OXY-41
|375.51
|395.33
|19.82
|0.130
|0.065
|0.042
|0.024
|OXY-42
|336.19
|436.78
|100.59
|0.250
|0.140
|0.023
|0.087
|includes
|337.72
|360.58
|22.86
|0.481
|0.395
|0.014
|0.072
|includes
|415.44
|423.06
|7.62
|0.388
|0.079
|0.044
|0.266
Notes to Table-1:
TCu=total copper, ASCu=acid soluble copper, CNCu=cyanide soluble copper, RECu=residual copper
TCu=ASCu+CNCu+RECu, TSCu=ASCu+CNCu)
All drillholes are vertical (inclined at -90 degrees)
True thickness and widths of mineralization are currently unknown
Figure-1: Historical drillhole locations for samples discussed in this news release
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Comments on Analytical Results
The 2026 sampling completed in DDH OXY-42 extended the TSCu mineralization from 336.19m to 436.78m, an additional 100.59m down dip. The TSCu envelope in this drill hole now extends from a core interval of 249.33m to 436.78m. The objective of the sampling program was to either fill data gaps identified in previous sampling programs or extend the limits of the TSCu envelope to better define the boundary between the Transitional and Sulphide copper domains within the Van Dyke deposit. Analytical results for three drill holes yielded below cutoff (0.025% TSCu) copper concentrations.
Quality Control, Sampling and Analytical Procedures
Copper Fox follows a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program. The 2026 sampling program consisted of 359 samples consisting of 332 pulp and core samples, 18 certified reference standards and 9 blanks from 29 historical drillholes.
Skyline Assayers and Laboratories Inc. (Accreditation 2953.01 and Standard ISO/IEC 17025: 2017) located in Tucson, Arizona completed sample preparation and analysis. The Transitional zone of the Van Dyke deposit is a mixture of acid soluble minerals (malachite, azurite, chrysocolla) and chalcocite, a secondary copper sulphide. Samples were prepared using preparation code SP-1 - Crush to plus 75% -10 mesh, split and pulverize with standard steel to plus 95% -150 mesh and analyzed using analytical code Cu-PKG06LI for Sequential leach to determine acid soluble, cyanide soluble, and residual copper in the samples.
Qualified Person
Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President, and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.
About Copper Fox
Copper Fox is a Canadian resource company focused on copper development and exploration in the United States and Canada. Copper Fox and its subsidiaries own 100% of the Van Dyke ISCR project, a development stage, potential near term, mid-size copper mine in Arizona and a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited (75% interest and Operator) which hosts the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. In addition, Copper Fox owns 100% of the resource stage Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project in northwestern British Columbia and the Sombrero Butte and Mineral Mountain advanced exploration stage porphyry copper projects located in the prolific Laramide age copper province in Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at .
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Elmer B. Stewart
President and Chief Executive Officer
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