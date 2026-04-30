UEFA Europa League Semifinals Kick Off Today

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The first-leg matches of the UEFA Europa League semifinals will be played on April 30, AzerNEWS reports.

Braga will host German side SC Freiburg in Portugal. In an all-English clash, Nottingham Forest will face Aston Villa at home.

Both matches will kick off at 23:00 Baku time. The return legs of the semifinals will take place on May 7.

The 2025–26 season of the UEFA Europa League marks the 55th edition of Europe's secondary club tournament organized by UEFA.

The competition will culminate in the final on May 20 at Beşiktaş Stadium in Istanbul.

In total, 77 teams from 33 to 40 UEFA member associations are taking part in this season's competition.

This season is the second under UEFA's new format, which replaces the traditional 32-team group stage with a 36-team league phase. The change aims to increase competitiveness and variety in matchups, placing all teams in a single standings table.

The reigning champions, Tottenham Hotspur, will not defend their title.

Due to tournament rules, the Europa League winner automatically qualifies for the UEFA Champions League league phase, and the updated format no longer allows teams to drop down from the Champions League into the Europa League after the league phase begins.