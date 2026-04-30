Azerbaijan Facilitates New Transit Of Grain And Fertilizer To Armenia

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Grain and fertilizer shipments are set to be transported to Armenia today via transit through Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

The cargo will be dispatched from the Bilajari Railway Station, operated by the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

The development follows a key policy shift announced on October 21, 2025. In a joint press statement with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev confirmed that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the period of occupation. The first shipment under this new framework consisted of Kazakh grain delivered to Armenia.

On December 18, SOCAR shipped 1,220 tons of RON-95 motor fuel to Armenia. On January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo (48 railcars) were dispatched, including 1,742 tons of RON-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel.

On January 11, an 18-railcar train carrying 979 tons of RON-92 gasoline was delivered. On February 25, 4,500 tons of diesel fuel were transported, followed on March 5 by 31 railcars with 1,984 tons of diesel and two railcars carrying 135 tons of Russian fertilizer. Additional consignments included a seven-railcar train of Russian grain on March 9 and, on March 11, a total of 11 railcars loaded with 1,023 tons of grain (net weight: 770 tons).

On March 24 of this year, 4 wagons of fertilizers with a total weight of 271 tons and one wagon of buckwheat weighing 68 tons were dispatched to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.