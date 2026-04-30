Russians Unable To Create Buffer Zone On Border SBGS Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated on television by Andrii Demchenko, Spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, according to Ukrinform.

“At one point, Russia announced plans to create a grey or buffer zone up to 20 km deep into our territory. However, over the entire period, the enemy has been unable to significantly expand its zone of control. Of course, such tasks are constantly set for Russian army units operating in this direction and attacking our positions. But despite suffering enormous losses, the enemy is unable to achieve meaningful results in these intentions,” Demchenko said.

At the same time, while attempting to expand its control zone in border areas, Russian forces are striking Ukrainian positions with heavy weapons.

“The enemy mostly operates in small infantry groups that attack Ukrainian defensive positions, but without being able to advance, they use more powerful weapons – artillery, aviation dropping guided aerial bombs, and a large number of drones. They are also trying to capture many settlements located directly on the border in order to expand their control zone in this way. However, the enemy is unable to achieve results in creating a buffer zone,” he stressed.

Transnistrian direction remains security priority – SBGS spox

As reported by Ukrinform, the border with Russia has effectively turned into a frontline, where active combat and intense shelling continue using aviation, artillery, and drones.

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