Russians Attempting To Break Through To Kupiansk From Two Directions Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported in a television broadcast by Viktor Tregubov, Spokesperson for the Joint Forces Grouping, according to Ukrinform.

One axis of Russian advance is the right bank of the Oskil River, where the situation has somewhat worsened for Ukraine's Defense Forces.

“On the right bank of the Oskil River, in the direction of Kupiansk, the Russians are actively trying to push in from the north. They have managed to advance slightly closer to the settlement of Holubivka. They are using various infrastructure facilities, such as gas pipelines, in their attempts to infiltrate the northern parts of the town. As of now, they are being destroyed, but the situation became more difficult once they reached Holubivka compared to, for example, a few months ago,” Tregubov said.

Another axis of Russian advance is the left bank of the Oskil River, where a large bridgehead held by Ukraine's Defense Forces is located.

“There is a fairly large bridgehead of ours on the left bank of the Oskil River, which the Russians are trying to push back across the river, attacking in the direction of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. In particular, the most active attempts to break through are taking place through the settlement of Kivsharivka. The situation there is also not easy – Russians are positioned on several sides and are attacking,” he said.

update: 177 combat clashes over past day, 41 attacks repelled in Pokrovsk secto

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces are testing new potential directions for future offensives in the Kharkiv region, but Ukrainian forces are controlling the situation and repelling attacks.

Photo: AFU General Staff