Shahed Drones Begin Maneuvering When Interceptor Drones Approach - 'Flash'
"We see that Shaheds have begun to maneuver when our interceptor drones approach," he said.
According to Beskrestnov, there is a possibility that the system operates based on a camera, an image of which he published in his post.Read also: Air defenses down 172 out of 206 drones launched by Russia in overnight attack on Ukraine
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces are increasingly using MESH technology for remote drone control, which allows forming a chain of UAVs equipped with radio modems.
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