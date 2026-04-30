Shahed Drones Begin Maneuvering When Interceptor Drones Approach - 'Flash'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Defense Ministry advisor Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov stated this on Telegram.

"We see that Shaheds have begun to maneuver when our interceptor drones approach," he said.

According to Beskrestnov, there is a possibility that the system operates based on a camera, an image of which he published in his post.

Air defenses down 172 out of 206 drones launched by Russia in overnight attack on Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces are increasingly using MESH technology for remote drone control, which allows forming a chain of UAVs equipped with radio modems.