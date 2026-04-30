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Tajikistan Assesses Economic Performance For 1Q2026
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 30. Tajikistan reviewed its Q1 2026 socio-economic performance and outlined priority tasks aimed at ensuring economic stability amid global challenges and external pressures, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Tajikistan.
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