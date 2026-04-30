Tajikistan Assesses Economic Performance For 1Q2026

The review took place under the chairmanship of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and Chairman of the Government, Emomali Rahmon, during a Government meeting.

During the meeting, the results of Tajikistan's socio-economic development for the first quarter of 2026 were reviewed, along with the tasks set for the period through the end of 2026.

In his address, Head of State Emomali Rahmon analyzed the outcomes of the country's socio-economic development for the first quarter of 2026 and assigned specific tasks to the relevant officials of state institutions.

Given the current global political situation, economic and trade restrictions imposed on countries worldwide, as well as the impact of climate change, the Head of State emphasized that ensuring economic stability, protecting the domestic market, and reducing external vulnerabilities remain priority tasks.