Kyrgyzstan Advances Green Development Agenda At SCO Forum In China

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Special Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic for Special Assignments, Bakyt Torobaev, during a working visit to the People's Republic of China, participated in the SCO Green and Sustainable Development Forum held in Ningbo, Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers.

In his address, Bakyt Torobaev noted that the Kyrgyz Republic attaches particular importance to the transition toward a model of sustainable and“green” development. He emphasized that, given its significant natural potential, Kyrgyzstan regards environmental sustainability as an important foundation for long-term economic growth.

As part of the visit, Bakyt Torobaev held a bilateral meeting with Shen Yueyue, Vice Chairperson of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Chairperson of the SCO Committee on Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation.

The sides noted the high level of dynamics in the comprehensive strategic partnership between the Kyrgyz Republic and the People's Republic of China, discussed cooperation within the framework of Kyrgyzstan's SCO chairmanship, as well as upcoming high-level contacts.

In addition, business forums were held with the participation of companies from Ningbo and Wenzhou. During these events, the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National Investment Fund presented information on the country's investment climate, specific investment projects, and opportunities for establishing practical cooperation between the business communities of Kyrgyzstan and China.