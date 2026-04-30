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Organic Farming Certification Now Drives Crop Quality
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) There is an increasing need for farmers and agribusinesses to meet the requirements of organic farming certifications throughout North America, as the demand for cleaner, chemical-free food products are on the rise. To address this, a series of completely plant-based fertilizer products has been introduced to enable North American farmers and agribusinesses to meet the organic farming certification requirements without compromising their crop output and soil quality.
The Challenge Farmers Face Today
Obtaining an organic farming certification is not easy. It requires time, planning, and correct inputs. Some farmers desire to go organic, but they fear losing yield or spending more money in the process. The truth is that the right tools are all that it takes.
Chemical residues are left behind in the soil by traditional synthetic fertilizers. The chemical residues block the path for a farm to qualify as organic, a situation that lasts for three years. For the farmers to make the switch, every decision on farm inputs counts. One wrong product can set back certification - by extension, income - by a significant margin.
A Plant-Powered Solution Built for Certified Organic Farms
The product line currently boasts four main solutions for up-to-date organic farming.
Fertilizer (2-0.5-4) with Fulvic and Amino Acids Liquid - a rapid foliar and drip feed product that has rapid plant uptake and no chemical residues.
Seed Coating Powder (Soil Conditioner) - seed-coating powder with humic acids which prevent seedling damage and double seed germination from the first seedling day.
Seaweed Kelp Biostimulant - concentrated kelp-extract product to promote growth, rooting and resistance from the ocean.
Organic Granular Fertilizer Blend - a slow release organic mix of calcium, sulphur and humic acids that provides guaranteed, constant, long-term nutrition over the whole growing cycle.
Both are certified for organic use and they're all designed to enhance, not diminish, soil fertility. Farmers see improvements in microbial, moisture and root growth - all signs of a healthy organic-system-certifiable farm - when using these products.
Why Organic Farming Certification Is Growing in Demand
The world organic food market is growing fast. Certainly, more consumers read labels and select products that have been grown without the use of chemical manures and pesticides. Fed By Quality – Leading Food Suppliers and Manufacturers.
According to industry reports, demand for organically certified agricultural products has increased year on year for more than a decade. Such farms which hold organic farming certification secure higher value markets and stronger prices and customer loyalty. Certification is no longer just an environmental choice - it is a business strategy.
At the same time, new government incentive programmes in several U.S. states and international markets are making certification more accessible to small and mid-sized farms. Growers who invest in clean inputs now will be able to benefit from their expansion in these opportunities.
How Plant-Based Inputs Support Long-Term Soil Health
Soil quality over time is one of the key factors in earning and retaining organic farming certifications. Healthy long-term soil quality is a major aspect of organic farming certification. Chemical fertilisers will destroy the soil structure over time, which will lead to higher inputs, lower yield and vulnerability to pests and drought.
Fertilizers derived from plants work differently. Instead of forcing nutrients into the plant, they first feed the soil ecosystem. The decomposition of organic matter by healthy soil microbes naturally make available nutrients for absorption by plant roots with the required efficiency. After several growing seasons, this builds up soil that is richer in substance, more guaranteed to yield, and easier to maintain.
About VerdantGro
VerdantGro is an agricultural innovations company enhancing soil health, crop production and ecologically sound agricultural practices. We offer a completely vegan array of products - liquid fertilizers, seed conditioners, seaweed biostimulants and granular blends - for farmers and agribusinesses looking to grow and obtain organic farming certification. All products are made without the inclusion of synthetic chemicals, animal by-products or manure. Visit verdantgro/products/ for more.
The Challenge Farmers Face Today
Obtaining an organic farming certification is not easy. It requires time, planning, and correct inputs. Some farmers desire to go organic, but they fear losing yield or spending more money in the process. The truth is that the right tools are all that it takes.
Chemical residues are left behind in the soil by traditional synthetic fertilizers. The chemical residues block the path for a farm to qualify as organic, a situation that lasts for three years. For the farmers to make the switch, every decision on farm inputs counts. One wrong product can set back certification - by extension, income - by a significant margin.
A Plant-Powered Solution Built for Certified Organic Farms
The product line currently boasts four main solutions for up-to-date organic farming.
Fertilizer (2-0.5-4) with Fulvic and Amino Acids Liquid - a rapid foliar and drip feed product that has rapid plant uptake and no chemical residues.
Seed Coating Powder (Soil Conditioner) - seed-coating powder with humic acids which prevent seedling damage and double seed germination from the first seedling day.
Seaweed Kelp Biostimulant - concentrated kelp-extract product to promote growth, rooting and resistance from the ocean.
Organic Granular Fertilizer Blend - a slow release organic mix of calcium, sulphur and humic acids that provides guaranteed, constant, long-term nutrition over the whole growing cycle.
Both are certified for organic use and they're all designed to enhance, not diminish, soil fertility. Farmers see improvements in microbial, moisture and root growth - all signs of a healthy organic-system-certifiable farm - when using these products.
Why Organic Farming Certification Is Growing in Demand
The world organic food market is growing fast. Certainly, more consumers read labels and select products that have been grown without the use of chemical manures and pesticides. Fed By Quality – Leading Food Suppliers and Manufacturers.
According to industry reports, demand for organically certified agricultural products has increased year on year for more than a decade. Such farms which hold organic farming certification secure higher value markets and stronger prices and customer loyalty. Certification is no longer just an environmental choice - it is a business strategy.
At the same time, new government incentive programmes in several U.S. states and international markets are making certification more accessible to small and mid-sized farms. Growers who invest in clean inputs now will be able to benefit from their expansion in these opportunities.
How Plant-Based Inputs Support Long-Term Soil Health
Soil quality over time is one of the key factors in earning and retaining organic farming certifications. Healthy long-term soil quality is a major aspect of organic farming certification. Chemical fertilisers will destroy the soil structure over time, which will lead to higher inputs, lower yield and vulnerability to pests and drought.
Fertilizers derived from plants work differently. Instead of forcing nutrients into the plant, they first feed the soil ecosystem. The decomposition of organic matter by healthy soil microbes naturally make available nutrients for absorption by plant roots with the required efficiency. After several growing seasons, this builds up soil that is richer in substance, more guaranteed to yield, and easier to maintain.
About VerdantGro
VerdantGro is an agricultural innovations company enhancing soil health, crop production and ecologically sound agricultural practices. We offer a completely vegan array of products - liquid fertilizers, seed conditioners, seaweed biostimulants and granular blends - for farmers and agribusinesses looking to grow and obtain organic farming certification. All products are made without the inclusion of synthetic chemicals, animal by-products or manure. Visit verdantgro/products/ for more.
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