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Reviveadservermod Announces Major Enhancement To Its VPAID Video Ads Plugin For Revive Adserver
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) ReviveAdserverMod Announces Major Enhancement to Its VPAID Video Ads Plugin for Revive Adserver
The upgraded plugin brings VPAID 3.0 compliance, advanced interactive controls, richer customization, and improved tracking - delivering a complete video advertising upgrade for publishers, ad networks, advertisers, and developers alike.
ReviveAdserverMod, a globally recognized provider of premium plugins for Revive Adserver, today announced a significant upgrade to its VPAID Video Ads Plugin. The enhanced version introduces VPAID 3.0 support, improved interactive player controls, expanded custom event tracking, and deeper template customization capabilities - positioning it as the most feature-complete VPAID solution available for Revive Adserver deployments.
The announcement comes as the digital video advertising industry continues its rapid growth, with interactive and measurable ad formats becoming a baseline expectation among premium publishers, brand advertisers, and programmatic buyers.
The Problem This Solves
As video advertising standards evolve, ad networks and publishers running Revive Adserver have increasingly needed a VPAID solution that goes beyond basic pre-roll delivery. Advertisers demand richer interactivity, brand visibility within the ad unit, and reliable event-level data. Developers need flexibility and standards compliance. This enhanced plugin addresses all of these requirements in a single, easy-to-integrate package.
Key Enhancements at a Glance
VPAID 2.0 & 3.0 Dual Compliance The plugin now supports both VPAID 2.0 and the newly added VPAID 3.0 standard, ensuring compatibility with the widest range of video players and programmatic demand partners - future-proofing every Revive Adserver deployment.
Refined Interactive Player Controls Mute, un-mute, skip, play, and pause controls have been redesigned and made fully customizable in style and placement, giving advertisers precise control over the viewer experience without compromising usability.
Brand Logo Overlay in Video Ad Advertisers can now embed their brand logo directly within the video ad creative, displayed at the top of the ad unit throughout playback - delivering continuous brand reinforcement with zero additional creative effort.
HTML5 Zip Upload for Template Customization A new HTML5 Zip upload capability allows publishers and advertisers to fully customize ad templates - covering logo placement, article content integration, design aesthetics, and custom scripting - without touching core plugin code.
Multi-Format Video Compatibility Support for MP4, FLV, and WEBM video formats ensures creative assets play reliably across all major browsers and devices, eliminating compatibility friction for ad operations teams.
Performance & Stability Upgrades Significant under-the-hood improvements deliver faster ad load times, smoother video playback, and more consistent event firing - even under high-traffic conditions.
Premium In-Stream Ad Formats
The plugin delivers two high-performing in-stream ad experiences:
Super Pre-Roll - a commanding full-screen format that plays before video content begins, maximizing attention and brand recall
Pre-Roll Plus - an interactive pre-roll experience enriched with clickable layers and engagement elements for audiences who want to explore further
Both formats include companion banner support, extending the advertiser's message across the full-page environment.
About ReviveAdserverMod
ReviveAdserverMod is a leading provider of specialized plugins and extensions for Revive Adserver, serving publishers, ad networks, advertisers, and ad tech developers across the globe. With a catalog of over 100 plugins spanning video advertising, mobile ads, programmatic integrations, header bidding, and advanced reporting, ReviveAdserverMod enables organizations of all sizes to maximize the performance and capabilities of their Revive Adserver platforms.
Media Contact: [[email protected] ]
The upgraded plugin brings VPAID 3.0 compliance, advanced interactive controls, richer customization, and improved tracking - delivering a complete video advertising upgrade for publishers, ad networks, advertisers, and developers alike.
ReviveAdserverMod, a globally recognized provider of premium plugins for Revive Adserver, today announced a significant upgrade to its VPAID Video Ads Plugin. The enhanced version introduces VPAID 3.0 support, improved interactive player controls, expanded custom event tracking, and deeper template customization capabilities - positioning it as the most feature-complete VPAID solution available for Revive Adserver deployments.
The announcement comes as the digital video advertising industry continues its rapid growth, with interactive and measurable ad formats becoming a baseline expectation among premium publishers, brand advertisers, and programmatic buyers.
The Problem This Solves
As video advertising standards evolve, ad networks and publishers running Revive Adserver have increasingly needed a VPAID solution that goes beyond basic pre-roll delivery. Advertisers demand richer interactivity, brand visibility within the ad unit, and reliable event-level data. Developers need flexibility and standards compliance. This enhanced plugin addresses all of these requirements in a single, easy-to-integrate package.
Key Enhancements at a Glance
VPAID 2.0 & 3.0 Dual Compliance The plugin now supports both VPAID 2.0 and the newly added VPAID 3.0 standard, ensuring compatibility with the widest range of video players and programmatic demand partners - future-proofing every Revive Adserver deployment.
Refined Interactive Player Controls Mute, un-mute, skip, play, and pause controls have been redesigned and made fully customizable in style and placement, giving advertisers precise control over the viewer experience without compromising usability.
Brand Logo Overlay in Video Ad Advertisers can now embed their brand logo directly within the video ad creative, displayed at the top of the ad unit throughout playback - delivering continuous brand reinforcement with zero additional creative effort.
HTML5 Zip Upload for Template Customization A new HTML5 Zip upload capability allows publishers and advertisers to fully customize ad templates - covering logo placement, article content integration, design aesthetics, and custom scripting - without touching core plugin code.
Multi-Format Video Compatibility Support for MP4, FLV, and WEBM video formats ensures creative assets play reliably across all major browsers and devices, eliminating compatibility friction for ad operations teams.
Performance & Stability Upgrades Significant under-the-hood improvements deliver faster ad load times, smoother video playback, and more consistent event firing - even under high-traffic conditions.
Premium In-Stream Ad Formats
The plugin delivers two high-performing in-stream ad experiences:
Super Pre-Roll - a commanding full-screen format that plays before video content begins, maximizing attention and brand recall
Pre-Roll Plus - an interactive pre-roll experience enriched with clickable layers and engagement elements for audiences who want to explore further
Both formats include companion banner support, extending the advertiser's message across the full-page environment.
About ReviveAdserverMod
ReviveAdserverMod is a leading provider of specialized plugins and extensions for Revive Adserver, serving publishers, ad networks, advertisers, and ad tech developers across the globe. With a catalog of over 100 plugins spanning video advertising, mobile ads, programmatic integrations, header bidding, and advanced reporting, ReviveAdserverMod enables organizations of all sizes to maximize the performance and capabilities of their Revive Adserver platforms.
Media Contact: [[email protected] ]
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