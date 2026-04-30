Air New Zealand Cuts Regional Flights Amid High Fuel Costs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Wellington, New Zealand: Air New Zealand has announced further temporary cuts to regional flights, citing persistently high jet fuel costs linked to escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The reductions, scheduled between June 29 and July 26, affect several routes and major hubs such as Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, Radio New Zealand reported Thursday.

70 flights to and from the city would be cut during the period, bringing total cancellations since oil supply disruptions driven by the Middle East conflict to 266 flights, or about 12,000 seats.

The cuts would reduce seat capacity by up to 15 percent on some routes, likely driving up fares and limiting flexibility for travelers, Smith was quoted as saying.

The New Zealand government has also moved to support regional aviation, with three smaller carriers recently approved for loans under a 30-million-NZ-dollar (about 17.54 million U.S. dollars) regional infrastructure fund to help maintain essential air services and manage rising costs.

"Regional connectivity is vital to New Zealand's economic and social wellbeing, but the industry is under pressure, with some crucial routes at risk," Associate Transport Minister James Meager said in a statement last week.