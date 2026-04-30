Visit Qatar And Paris Saint-Germain Unveil Special-Edition Jersey

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar in collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain, has launched an official reveal video featuring PSG players wearing the Club's special-edition jersey featuring the Visit Qatar logo.

The collaboration forms part of a wider, multi-layered campaign centred around Paris Saint-Germain's match against Lorient on May 2nd.

The campaign combines prominent in-stadium visibility, including Visit Qatar's branding on the team's jersey, with city-wide activations across Paris, designed to engage fans and audiences beyond the pitch.

The video highlights the collaboration through a dynamic visual narrative that brings together sport, culture and global storytelling.

By placing the jersey at the centre of the campaign, the activation engages audiences through familiar faces and digital platforms, extending reach across international markets.

The video forms part of Visit Qatar's wider partnership with Paris Saint-Germain, underscoring the role of sport as a powerful platform for cultural exchange and global engagement, while spotlighting Qatar's distinctive hospitality through creative, cross-cultural experiences.