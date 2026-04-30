Qatar University Announces Remote Study, Work On May 4

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University has announced that all study and work will be conducted remotely on Monday, May 4, 2026.

The university in a social media post stated that the decision comes as part of the Class of 2026 Graduation Ceremony.

The statement added that access to campus on this day will be limited to authorized personnel only.

The university in an earlier press conference had announced that 4,024 will graduate, including 902 male and 3,122 female graduates, marking the ceremony of its 49th cohort on Monday.