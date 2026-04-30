Phemex Prediction Market Expands With Daily Crypto Forecasts

APIA, Samoa, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phemex, a user-first global cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million traders, announced the expansion of its Prediction Market with the launch of daily crypto forecasting events. The new events allow users to trade on short-term crypto price outcomes directly through the Phemex platform.

The daily events focus on predicting crypto price trends, including whether major digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and other cryptocurrencies will move up or down over a defined daily period, as well as whether selected assets will reach specific price levels. Unlike futures trading, prediction markets offer a lower barrier to entry, no margin requirements and no forced liquidations, and no liquidation risk. By abstracting away complex mechanics such as leverage, margin, and forced liquidation, Phemex is making event-driven trading more accessible to a broader user base, including users who may not yet be familiar with traditional contract-based products.

The expansion follows the official launch of the Phemex Prediction Market, powered by Polymarket, and the ongoing Prediction Championship, a four-week forecasting competition running until May 20, 2026. The championship ranks eligible users based on forecasting performance, with rewards distributed weekly and final standings recognized at the conclusion of the competition.

Phemex also plans to continue expanding its crypto prediction market offering in the coming weeks, with hourly events expected to follow the daily format. The platform also plans to introduce higher-frequency 15-minute and 5-minute events, creating more ways for users to engage with fast-moving crypto market trends.

“Expanding daily crypto events on Phemex shows our commitment to building deeper offerings in prediction markets, a realm we expect to grow significantly,” said Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex.“As trading becomes more event-driven and time-sensitive, prediction markets create a more direct way for users to express views on outcomes, probabilities, and market expectations.”

With this expansion, Phemex continues to broaden its multi-market trading ecosystem across crypto, TradFi futures, AI-enabled trading tools, and event-driven markets. The launch of daily crypto forecasting events marks another step in making prediction markets more accessible to a global trading audience.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

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