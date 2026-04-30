Beam Global Granted U.S. Patent For Integrated Wind And Solar Power Generation System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM ), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for transportation, energy security and smart city infrastructure, today announced that it has been granted a new patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its integrated wind and solar power generation system. The patent (U.S. Patent No. 12,573,851), titled“Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging System with Down-Sun Wind Turbine,” covers Beam Global's proprietary tracking technology that enables optimal solar and wind energy capture in hybrid solar-wind systems without reduction in generation caused by interference from the wind turbine or solar array.

The solution is also covered by a Chinese patent, further strengthening the Company's global intellectual property portfolio and protecting its differentiated product offerings across key international markets.



The patented system features a solar array and integrated wind turbine combined and productized, with coordinated tracking that continuously orients the solar panels toward the sun while ensuring the wind turbine remains down-sun and correctly oriented to maximize wind energy generation. This innovation maximizes solar generation through the prevention of shading of the solar array, maximizes wind energy collection, and minimizes wind turbulence caused by the solar array, improving overall energy generation efficiency for the Company's product lines which combine solar and wind generation. Unlike conventional hybrid systems, the design allows both solar and wind components to operate optimally while collocated in a safe and efficient form factor. This new patented solution is particularly important for the Company's BeamFlightTM autonomous drone recharging system and BeamSpotTM streetlight replacement product, which are powered by diverse generation sources.



“Our energy resilience philosophy focuses on generating electricity from optimal sources without relying on supply chains or centralized infrastructure such as piped, shipped or trucked natural gas, or the utility grid,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global.“The current situation in Iran reminds us, yet again, how easily traditional energy infrastructure can be disrupted. Beam Global's optimized energy generation systems are immune to remote or centralized disruption. This latest patent further cements and defends our position as a leader in the creation of innovative and robust sources of electricity at a time when demand for electricity is increasing, as is our understanding of the vulnerability of traditional sources. It's also vital for our autonomous drone recharging system, BeamFlightTM, and our resilient energy streetlight product, BeamSpotTM. Our products protect our customer's access to electricity and our patents protect our competitive advantage.”



The newly patented system reorients based on time of day and geographic location to maximize solar exposure, while the wind turbine remains down-sun at all times and automatically aligns with wind direction. By combining multiple renewable energy sources into a single platform, often supported by Beam Global's patented energy storage solutions, the system reduces dependence on traditional energy supplies while improving operational performance across a range of deployment environments. Beam Global has an extensive portfolio of patents covering its energy generation and storage technologies.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a sustainable technology innovator which develops and manufactures infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of innovative and reliable energy, transportation and smart cities solutions with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and intelligent Infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced innovative technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable Smart City services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit, BeamForAll, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and X.

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