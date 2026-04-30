Harvia Will Publish Its Interim Report For January−March 2026 On Thursday, 7 May 2026 At Around 9:00 A.M. EEST

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Harvia Plc press release 30 April 2026 at 1:00 p.m. EEST





Harvia will publish its Interim Report for the period of January−March 2026 on Thursday, 7 May 2026 at around 09:00 a.m. Finnish time. The stock exchange release and the presentation material will be available after publishing at .

Harvia will hold a webcast for analysts, investors and media on 7 May 2026 at 11:00 a.m. EEST. The conference will be held in English. Harvia's CEO Matias Järnefelt and CFO Ari Vesterinen will host the event. The webcast can be followed at .

A recording of the webcast will be available after the event on the company's website .

HARVIA PLC

For further information, please contact:

CFO Ari Vesterinen, ..., tel. +358 40 5050 440





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 198.9 million in 2025. Harvia Group employs over 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

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