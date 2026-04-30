Impact Investing Goes Mainstream: SECA's 2026 Guide Spotlights €1.2B Climate Tech Leader Emerald Technology Ventures

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZURICH, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Swiss Private Equity & Corporate Finance Association (SECA) has released its SECA Impact Guide 2026, a new roadmap for institutional investors, family offices, and wealth managers navigating the rapidly shifting impact investing landscape. Insights from Emerald Technology Ventures, a €1.2 billion climate tech investor, are featured throughout.Positioned as both a strategic introduction and a practical resource, the publication covers core impact investing principles and strategies, alongside an overview of current market trends and regulatory developments. It also offers actionable guidance on“how to invest with impact,” including aligning investments with personal or organizational values, assessing risk appetite, selecting professionally managed funds, and using tools such as AI for deeper analysis.Further sections cover key definitions and frameworks, including intentionality, additionality, impact measurement, and alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. They also break down sustainability-linked strategies, highlight market growth statistics, and include a detailed directory of Swiss private markets impact fund and asset managers.Dr. Ulrich Geilinger, former Chairman of SECA and editor of the Guide, emphasized:“Private market investments, particularly in technology solutions, enable investors to directly steer capital toward measurable environmental and social impact. Emerald Technology Ventures exemplifies this approach through its long-standing focus on industrial innovation that tackles global issues like climate change.”

A key highlight of the Guide is a contribution from Gina Domanig, Managing Partner and CEO of Emerald Technology Ventures, in the chapter on Technology Investments for Impact. As one of Europe's pioneering cleantech venture capital firms, Emerald brings decades of expertise, underscoring technology innovation's role in addressing climate change and sustainability challenges.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Zurich (with additional offices in Toronto and Singapore), Emerald Technology Ventures manages and advises over EUR 1.2 billion in assets. The firm invests in technology startups developing transformative solutions for climate change and sustainability challenges across key sectors including energy, water, materials, industrial AI, and mobility.

Domanig also shares forward-looking views on technology for impact, highlighting the role of AI and digital technologies in optimizing energy systems, precision agriculture, and water management, while addressing the need for clean energy to power these innovations. She emphasizes Emerald's unique advantage through its network of over 50 industry-leading corporate limited partners, which provides deep market insights, first-customer access, and accelerated growth opportunities for portfolio companies.

Notable portfolio examples featured in the guide include:



INERATEC (Germany) – producing synthetic e-fuels from green hydrogen and captured CO2.

Genecis (Canada) – converting food waste into biodegradable plastics (PHAs).

XFarm (Switzerland/Italy) – AI-powered farm management platform optimizing resource use.

Indra Water (India) – compact, energy-efficient wastewater treatment systems. Kilimo (Argentina) – enabling measurable water savings in agriculture.



About Emerald Technology Ventures

Emerald is a globally recognized venture capital firm, founded in 2000, that manages and advises assets of over €1 billion from its offices in Zurich, Toronto and Singapore. The firm invests in start-ups that tackle big challenges in climate change and sustainability, with four current funds, hundreds of venture transactions and five third-party investment mandates, including loan guarantees to over 100 start-ups.

Contact for Emerald:

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