Seniorcre® Fully Deploys WRIE, Giving Senior Care Operators An Unprecedented View Into Workforce Stability

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SeniorCREtoday issued an operational update on its Workforce Retention Intelligence Engine (WRIE), the first integrated system purpose-built for senior living and care that connects predictive staffing, burnout monitoring, management quality scoring, and retention ROI into a single operational framework.

Labor remains the defining challenge of senior living and care. Voluntary turnover costs operators between $8,000 and $15,000 per employee depending on role and tenure. Unplanned call-outs cascade into agency premiums, overtime spikes, missed care tasks, and reputational risk. WRIE was built to close that gap - giving operators the foresight to act on warning signs before a staffing crisis develops.

EARLY DEPLOYMENT EXPECTED OUTCOMES

Across early-deployment portfolios, WRIE is tracking toward the outcomes the platform was designed to deliver:

.34% average reduction in voluntary turnover projected within the first year of deployment.

.$85,000 in average annual savings per 100-bed community through reduced agency spend, overtime, and replacement costs.

.89% prediction accuracy for 30-day departure risk, with explainable, intervention-ready recommendations.

.24, 48, and 72-hour call-out forecasts that surface ranked coverage options before a staffing crisis develops.

.Real-time burnout alerts that flag elevated and critical fatigue scores at the individual, unit, and community level.

“Workforce instability has been treated for too long as an unavoidable cost of doing business,” said John Hauber, Founder & CEO of SeniorCRE® today issued an operational update on its Workforce Retention Intelligence Engine (WRIE), the first integrated system purpose-built for senior living and care that connects predictive staffing, burnout monitoring, management quality scoring, and retention ROI into a single operational framework. Labor remains the defining challenge of senior.“We reject that. The people delivering care are not expendable inputs - they are the heart of every community. WRIE was built to help leaders protect that heart with better foresight, better tools, and better decisions. Five weeks in, operators are telling us the same thing: for the first time, workforce stability feels like a lever they can pull.”

INSIDE THE ENGINE: SIX INTEGRATED PHASES

WRIE's six integrated phases address the full lifecycle of workforce risk:

. Predictive Call-Out Engine - forecasts staffing disruptions 24, 48, and 72 hours in advance using 18 signals, from historical patterns to weather and local events, and surfaces ranked coverage options before a crisis develops.

. Retention Intelligence - identifies employees at risk of departure 30, 60, and 90 days before resignation, with specific intervention recommendations tied to measurable financial outcomes.

. Burnout & Fatigue Monitoring - issues real-time alerts when fatigue scores reach elevated or critical thresholds, before performance and care quality degrade.

. Management Quality Scoring - combines 360-degree feedback, supervisor effectiveness scoring, and department morale indexing, grounded in the reality that employees often leave managers before they leave organizations.

. Care Integration Layer - connects workforce stability directly to resident outcomes, making the impact of consistent caregiving visible in ways that reinforce purpose and retention.

. Retention ROI & Financial Lever - quantifies the dollar value of every retention decision, turning workforce stability into a financial line item executives can defend in boardrooms and lender reviews.

GOVERNANCE, ETHICS, AND TRUST BY DESIGN

Every WRIE prediction is explainable. The platform does not use protected class characteristics - age, race, gender, religion, national origin, or disability status - and explicitly excludes invasive surveillance practices including biometric mood detection, off-duty GPS tracking, and personal device monitoring. WRIE is built for operators who believe trust is the most important asset on the balance sheet.

AVAILABILITY

The full WRIE stack is available immediately through the SeniorCRE® platform. There are no additional licensing fees, no separate modules, and no integration costs for existing operators. Operators can learn more at seniorcre/wrie.

“Senior living and care doesn't need another disconnected workforce tool,” Hauber added.“It needs a system that understands that labor, care quality, leadership, and financial performance are all connected. That is what WRIE was built to be - and that is what operators are putting to work every day.”

SeniorCRE®, a subsidiary of HavenCo, LLC, is transforming the $610 billion senior living industry with the first and only complete AI-Native operations and investment management platform. The company's mission is to elevate the senior living and care industry through technology.