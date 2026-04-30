India And Italy Expand Defence Ties, Explore Deepening Industrial Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) India and Italy explored prospects for further developing industrial cooperation in the defence sector during a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto in New Delhi on Thursday. Both ministers discussed ways to further develop mutually beneficial defence industrial cooperation under India's Atmanirbhar Bharat programme and Italy's defence cooperation initiative.

The two sides also exchanged a Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan (MCP) 2026-27 regarding military engagements between the armed forces of India and Italy.

"Happy to have welcomed my Italian counterpart Mr Guido Crosetto and held extensive talks with him in Delhi today. We discussed a wide range of regional and global issues including the current situation in West Asia. We also discussed the avenues to further develop mutually beneficial defence industrial cooperation under India's Atmanirbhar Bharat programme and Italy's defence cooperation initiative. A Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan (MCP) 2026-27 was also exchanged regarding military engagements between the Armed forces of both countries," Singh posted on X.

Describing his meeting with Singh as "cordial and fruitful", Crosetto stated that several regional and global issues, including the current situation in the Middle East, were also discussed.

"Cordial and fruitful meeting in India with my counterpart Shri Rajnath Singh. We discussed a wide range of regional and global issues, including the current situation in the Middle East. During the meeting, we also delved into prospects for further developing industrial cooperation in the defence sector, based on shared interests and mutual benefit. Finally, the Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan 2026-2027 was exchanged, concerning commitments and collaborative activities between our Armed Forces," Italy's Ministry of Defence quoted Crosetto as saying.

Earlier in the day, the visiting minister laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and paid tribute to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation.

Italy's Ministry of Defence has highlighted that the defence cooperation between Italy and India has gained further momentum following Singh's visit to Rome in October 2023.

"Minister Crosetto's visit to India underscores the willingness of both countries to expand existing cooperation and explore new areas of collaboration, particularly within the framework of industrial partnership," it stated.

Italy mentioned that that the signing of India-EU Defence and Strategic Partnership in January 2026 signals increasing strategic convergence and has provided further impetus to defence industrial cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), initially, the defence ties between both nations were focused on import of defence equipment to India which has now expanded to include training, industry cooperation, including export of defence equipment, sharing of information, port calls, maritime exercises, maritime security, etc.

During his visit to Italy in 2023, Rajnath Singh had held discussions with Crosetto and both sides had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation.